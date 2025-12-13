When calls Hallmark, three actors sign on the dotted line! Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill), Benjamin Ayres (Saving Hope), and Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan) have all joined the cast of Hope Valley: 1874, an upcoming spinoff of the Hallmark Channel hit When Calls the Heart.

The prequel series kicks off production next week in Vancouver, British Columbia, ahead of a March 2026 premiere on the streaming platform Hallmark+.

Lenz will play Rebecca Clarke, who leaves her Chicago home to journey to the Western Canadian frontier with her 11-year-old-daughter, Hallmark Media says in a press release. Rebecca’s wagon breaks down along the way, however, and it’s local rancher and confirmed bachelor Tom Moore (Ayres) who pitches in to help.

“Despite Rebecca’s best intentions to remain unattached, the future she dreams of for her and her daughter along with the people she meets in this fledgling town — including the guarded Tom and tenacious pioneer woman Hattie Quinn (Hennessy) — ultimately compel her to put down roots and make a fresh start,” the logline explains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hallmark+ (@hallmarkplus)

The cast also includes Roan Curtis (Firefly Lane) as Hattie’s daughter, Olivia, and Lachlan Quarmby (Providence Falls) as Constable Alexander Vaughn, a member of the newly-created Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“The series will feature the adventurous ranchers, gold prospectors, and early pioneers who worked together to navigate and embrace the changes of a new era and ultimately build a small, close-knit community in the rugged and hopeful pioneer era,” Hallmark+ adds.

The casting news comes days after When Calls the Heart finished its 12th season as the No. 1 entertainment program of the year so far on cable among key demographics, Hallmark Media says. When Calls the Heart will debut its 13th season on January 4, 2026, and Hallmark Channel announced a 14th-season renewal earlier this month as it heralded Lori Loughlin’s return to the series.

Hope Valley: 1874 is the second spinoff of When Calls the Heart, following When Hope Calls.

“Hope Valley: 1874 gives us a wonderful opportunity to further explore the universe of When Calls the Heart and build a deeper world around this show for our devoted fans, who have helped make it one of the most successful and enduring series on television today,” Michelle Vicary, Hallmark Media’s programming head, said in the press release. “We’re excited for the Hearties to join us as we tell this rich origin story filled with the kind of heart, community and hope they know and love.”

Hope Valley: 1874, Series Premiere, March 2026, Hallmark+