Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Split After Almost 28 Years of Marriage

Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have separated after nearly 28 years of marriage.

According to People, the couple, who share children Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, have decided to split. “They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time,” Loughlin’s representative Elizabeth Much told the outlet.

The separation comes seven months after Loughlin and Mossimo put their $16.5 million mansion in Hidden Hills up for sale.

Loughlin and Mossimo were indicted for fraud and bribery offenses in March 2019 following a nationwide college bribery scandal, where they were accused of paying $500,000 for their daughters’ admission into the University of Southern California. The pair pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud; Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, while her husband was sentenced to five months.

After serving her two-month sentence, Loughlin slowly began to make her return to television. She reprised her role as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas and appeared in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm where she poked fun at herself and the scandal.

More recently, she starred as Lieutenant Bishop in the IMDb TV police procedural On Call. The series ran for eight episodes, which were released on January 9, 2025. The show was canceled after one season in May 2025 and is now being shopped to other streaming platforms.

The news of Loughlin and Mossimo’s separation came just a day after the Fuller House star was spotted having dinner with Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper. The pair were photographed having dinner and hugging at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood on Wednesday (October 1) evening.

“Lori and James have worked together and are old friends,” a rep for Loughlin told Page Six when asked about the sighting.

Loughlin and Tupper both starred in the 2023 Great American Family movies, A Christmas Blessing and Fall Into Winter.

Tupper and Heche were in a relationship from 2007 to 2018 and had a son, Atlas (now 16), together. Heche passed away in August 2022 after a fatal car crash in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.