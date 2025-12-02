What To Know NBC’s Today unveiled its 2025 holiday card and commercial featuring its current hosts celebrating together in festive activities.

Notably absent from the card was former coanchor Hoda Kotb, marking her first holiday season away from the main cast since her departure in January.

Despite Kotb’s absence, fans expressed their continued affection for both her and the Today team, sharing positive reactions on social media.

This year’s holiday season looks a little different for the stars of NBC’s Today.

The morning show hosts debuted their latest holiday card on Monday, December 1. “The holidays are such a magical time,” Craig Melvin says at the start of the show’s new holiday commercial. Savannah Guthrie adds, “It’s the time of year when the kid comes out in all of us.”

In the clip, the Today hosts get into the festive spirit by snapping a selfie with a snowman, participating in a snowball fight, and enjoying each other’s company over a cup of hot chocolate. “We start each day ready to have some fun,” Melvin starts, to which Guthrie finishes, “And share in those little moments that somehow mean a lot.”

The ad ends with the hosts getting ready to pose for the holiday card photo against a picturesque winter backdrop. “It’s the season where we embrace the joy of spending time with the people we love,” says Melvin. Guthrie concludes, “From our family to yours, Happy Holidays.”

In addition to Guthrie and Melvin, the card and commercial also featured Jenna Bush Hager, Willie Geist, Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Peter Alexander, Laura Jarrett, and Carson Daly. One familiar face that was noticeably absent was Hoda Kotb, as this month marks the first holiday season since the former coanchor exited Today in January.

“I miss Hoda 😢,” one fan commented on Today‘s official Instagram page on Monday.

Though Kotb is no longer in the show’s main cast, she has continued to make Today appearances to promote her latest projects, highlight individuals who make a positive impact on their communities, and to surprise her former colleagues. She most recently crashed the November 25 episode of Today With Jenna & Friends to celebrate Bush Hager’s 44th birthday.

A few days later, she kicked off the holiday season by cohosting the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Guthrie and Roker.

Despite Kotb’s absence from Today‘s 2025 holiday marketing, fans were still happy with the final product. “Happiest holidays to one of my favorite families 🤍🤍🤍,” one Instagram user commented on Monday, while another added, “Love this group of people! I start every day with them! ❤️.”

“Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 love this .. always young at heart,” someone else shared. A different person wrote, “Love this! Love All of You! Merry Christmas to you All! ❤️🎄❤️.”

Over on Facebook, one person wrote, “Happy Holidays! Great picture of the best morning group! ♥️♥️.” Another excited fan commented, “Awesome picture, spreading joy 🤩 Love all the anchors and weather people (Al and Dylan) ❤️👍🏽💯🙏🏾🎄🎄.”

“These people are beautiful souls who start my day off on a happy note,” someone else stated. A separate person said, “Happy Holidays! Great picture of you all.”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC