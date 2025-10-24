‘Today’s Dylan Dreyer Gets Sentimental Over Kids’ Shared Bedroom Ahead of Post-Split Move

What To Know Dylan Dreyer is moving out of her New York City apartment following her split from husband Brian Fichera.

Dreyer and Fichera, who separated earlier this year, remain close friends and are committed to coparenting their three sons together.

Dreyer said she’s ready for a new chapter, citing the need for more space as her boys grow older and more active.

After announcing that she and her husband, Brian Fichera, had split earlier this year, Dylan Dreyer is gearing up for another major life change.

The Today meteorologist revealed she is moving out of her New York City apartment by sharing photos of her sons’ shared bedroom from over the years via Instagram on Thursday, October 23. “This room holds a lot of memories and I thank God every day for each and every one of them,” she captioned the snaps. “‘A house is made of walls and beams; a home is built of love and dreams.’ — Ralph Waldo Emerson. And the boys have a whole lifetime of love and dreams ahead of them! Just not in a triple bunk bed!”

Dreyer’s pics showed the evolution of her kids’ room —from painting it white to adding a bunk bed to her youngest son’s baby crib to their current triple bunk bed. The post’s last slide featured Dreyer sitting on the floor of the now-empty room.

“Can’t wait to see how you place three beds in there now… great painting job😀,” one fan wrote in the comments, while another added, “New chapter.. ❤️ New adventures with your gorgeous boys ❤️.”

Someone else shared, “You are doing a great job!!! It has to be really hard wrangling those 3 wonderful boys alone. But you just keep on keeping on!!! You go girl!!! Make sure you be nice to yourself and leave sometime for you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc)

Dreyer shares her three sons — Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 4 — with Fichera, whom she married in 2012. Back in July, Dreyer announced via Instagram that she and Fichera had separated “a few months ago.”

“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends,” she shared on July 18. “Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another.”

The exes have reunited several times since their split news broke, including going on a family vacation with their kids in July and celebrating Dreyer’s birthday today together — along with her former Today colleague Hoda Kotb — in August.

Dreyer reflected on her soon-to-be former NYC home in an interview with Today.com posted on Friday, October 24. “We bought the place when I was pregnant with Calvin and now we’ve grown out of our two-bedroom apartment!” she shared. “I’m so sad about it but also so ready at the same time!”

The third hour of Today cohost noted that she had a “love/hate relationship” with the apartment, adding, “I was mad everyday with so little space and the boys bothering each other at night: the wild running around but no space to do so. The boys definitely need more running room!”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC