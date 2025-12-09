‘Today’s Craig Melvin & Family Squeeze Holiday Tradition Into ‘Nutty’ Schedules

What To Know Craig Melvin and his wife Lindsay Czarniak made time amid their family’s busy schedules to pick out their 2025 Christmas tree.

Despite having busy personal and professional schedules, Craig Melvin and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, managed to make time for an important tradition ahead of the holidays.

“I know some of you can relate…. schedules are nutty and we decided to just go for it and squeeze one of our favorite traditions in before a basketball game,” Czarniak captioned footage of the family picking out their 2025 Christmas tree via Instagram on Monday, December 8. “What we discovered … it somehow made for an even funnier memorable experience.”

She added, “Love this crazy crew and thankful for this tree that magically just seemed to find us. #Christmas #christmastree #tradition #holiday #dogs #love #family.”

Along with their kids — Delano, 11, and Sybil, 9 — Melvin and Czarniak also brought along their dog, Myles, for the Christmas tree shopping outing. “We’ve got limited time, but we’ve got our dog to help sniff it out,” Czarniak said in the clip.

After inspecting several trees, the family of five found the perfect one to take home. “Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the 2025 Melvin family Christmas tree,” Melvin said to the camera before cutting down the tree, which Delano and Sybil dubbed “Chester Terry Larry.” Back at their home, Delano helped Melvin put the tree in its stand, while Sybil got to place the star on top.

“How fun! Love the updates of your family 🎄,” one fan commented underneath the post. Another user wrote, “Adorable! Love how you and Craig are being real as a family with us who watch Craig on the Today show and you as well.”

“Craig and Del putting up the tree and sweet Sybil putting up the star. Thank you for sharing! Merry Christmas Melvins from Sacramento CA! See you tomorrow on Today! 😎💕🎅🏻🎄❤️,” someone else shared. A different commenter wrote, “That is sweet. I always wanted to experience that. Choosing a Christmas tree and cutting it.”

Czarniak used the Christmas tree outing to snap pics for another of her “joke of the day” Instagram posts. “One of our favorite traditions. More to come on how it actually went down… and how it went up in our home 🌲🎄,” she captioned a Sunday, December 7, upload. In the pics, she held signs which read, “How do Christmas trees get ready for a night out? They spruce up!”

Melvin isn’t the only Today personality who has shared glimpses of their holiday decorations on social media. “The only bad part of Christmas is putting lights on the tree!” Dylan Dreyer captioned a time-lapse Instagram video of herself and her three sons — Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 4 — stringing lights on their tree on Saturday, December 6.

Dreyer shared snaps of the completed tree via Instagram on Sunday, writing, “Now it feels like Christmas!!”

Melvin’s former Today colleague Hoda Kotb also shared Instagram snaps of her daughters — Haley, 8, and Hope, 6 — decorating their own Christmas tree. “It’s all happening!! 🎄❤️,” she wrote alongside the pics on Sunday.

