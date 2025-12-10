Jesse Watters Reveals He’s Started Bible Study Group With Fox News Costars

What To Know Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, and Harold Ford Jr. began a daily Bible study group inspired the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow, shared how her husband’s faith and daily Bible verse tradition have encouraged others to reconnect with Christianity after his death.

Erika publicly forgave her husband’s killer, emphasizing that forgiveness stems from her Christian faith and brings personal freedom rather than condoning the act.

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters revealed on Tuesday (December 9) that he felt inspired to start a daily Bible study group with his network co-hosts following the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Watters shared the news on Tuesday’s The Five, which featured Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, as a guest co-host. Erika is in the middle of a book tour for Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, written by her late husband, who was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

During the show, Watters told Erika that he and fellow co-hosts Greg Gutfeld and Harold Ford Jr. are now part of a Bible study group. “Harold, Jesse, and Greg are in a Bible study group together, because of Charlie Kirk,” he said, per Mediaite, referring to himself in the third person.

“Are they really?” Kirk replied. “Okay, that is really cool.”

Watters explained that “every morning we wake up and we read a passage, and then we text about it,” adding, “And it is because of Charlie.”

Charlie co-founded Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses. He was also a devout Christian and strongly associated with the Christian right, advocating for Christian nationalism.

Erika told The Five panel that she’s heard stories of people buying Bibles and going to church more following her husband’s death. She also noted how Charlie had a similar tradition of reading a Bible verse every morning.

“Charlie, every single day on the way into work, would text people Bible verses,” she shared. “And he just wanted to remind people this is what it’s all about. It’s about, your life here is so short. So are you going to use your short time here on earth to make this place better or worse?”

Erika forgave her husband’s killer during her emotional eulogy at Charlie’s memorial service on September 21. She credited her Christian faith as the reason she was able to forgive, though she recently admitted she “doesn’t expect everyone to understand.”

“[Forgiveness is] not because you’re weak, it’s not because you think what the assassin did was correct,” Kirk explained at The New York Times’ Dealbook Conference in New York City last Wednesday (December 3). “That’s the exact opposite.”

She continued, “Forgiveness is… for those of you who’ve been wronged, you know what it feels like to forgive someone. And in a way, where it frees you from a poison, and it frees you to be able to think clearly and have a moment where your heart is free and you’re not bound to evil.”