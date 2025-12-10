What To Know Tony Dokoupil is leaving CBS Mornings in favor of his new role as anchor of CBS Evening News.

CBS News has not announced whether a replacement for Dokoupil will join Gayle King and Nate Burleson on the morning show.

Possible replacements include other CBS News correspondents and journalists from other networks.

Tony Dokoupil has been one of the anchors of CBS Mornings since 2019, but that will all change when he begins his new role as the anchor for CBS Evening News on January 5, 2026. With the move, Dokoupil will be leaving CBS Mornings, as well as cohosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson.

In his new role, Dokoupil will be replacing Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson, who will be anchoring their final show later this month. But will somebody be replacing Dokoupil on CBS Mornings?

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has not revealed future plans for the morning show just yet, but it’s possible that someone new will be joining King and Burleson.

One possible replacement is Vladimir Duthiers, who has been a correspondent for CBS News since 2014. Duthiers is a featured host on the talk show and his work is often featured during the broadcast. He has also been anchoring CBS Saturday Morning amid other recent programming shake-ups.

Lindsey Reiser, who has been with the network since 2024, has also stepped up to cohost CBS Saturday Morning with Duthiers and is another possible replacement.

Interestingly, King’s contract is also up in May 2026, and it’s been speculated that she’ll leave her spot at the CBS Mornings news desk at that time, which could mean an even larger programming shift for the show.

Weiss also recently hired ABC News’ Matt Gutman to serve as a CBS News correspondent, although his role is based in Los Angeles. However, the move has made it clear that journalists from other networks aren’t off the table. In October, TMZ reported that Weiss was looking at talent from Fox News to transition over to CBS News.

Radar Online recently reported that Weiss is eyeing Hoda Kotb to take over a CBS Mornings slot once King’s contract is up, although with Kotb leaving her role on Today to focus on her family and other ventures, that seems unlikely.

