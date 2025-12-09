HGTV’s Nicole Curtis Shuts Down Fake Arrest Report

What To Know Nicole Curtis publicly debunked a fake online rumor claiming she was arrested.

The misleading video also referenced her past custody battle and hiatus from HGTV.

Other HGTV stars, like Hilary Farr, have also recently addressed false AI-generated rumors about their personal lives on social media.

Rehab Addict host Nicole Curtis is shutting down a fake online rumor about herself.

On Monday, December 8, the HGTV star shared an Instagram Story screenshot of a TikTok post (below) claiming to explain her “reason for arrest.” The screenshot featured a side-by-side photo of herself with an arrow pointing to a blonde woman’s mugshot.

“This is not me😀😂😂😂,” Curtis wrote over the screenshot.

The fake news video, titled “What Really Happened to Nicole Curtis from Rehab Addict,” featured more photos of Curtis brought to life using AI. Though the video did not mention any false reports of an arrest, aside from the opening headline, it did mention Curtis’ custody battle with her ex, Shane Maguire, over their son, Harper, and her years-long hiatus from HGTV.

Curtis and Maguire reached a custody agreement in 2018. That same year, Curtis stepped back from HGTV after Season 8 of Rehab Addict. “I was completely burned out,” she told People of the break in 2022. “There was so much time in those ten years where I didn’t get to enjoy it at all. I was stressed out.”

She returned to the network in 2023 for the spinoff series Rehab Addict Rescue before returning for Season 9 of Rehab Addict earlier this year.

The show, however, has been on hiatus since July. “I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until Fall. I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice,” she explained via Instagram at the time. “It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family +me) thought -why are we giving up Summer when we have the ability to do this in the Fall? Thank you to the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea.”

Curtis has kept fans updated on the status of this season’s remaining episodes via Instagram. In an October 23 Instagram post, she revealed that she was still recutting the upcoming episodes. “I’m in post getting them put back in the hopper that puts them on air. This is unheard of, typically, because production is production and talent is talent and no one would spend money when they don’t have to,” she shared. “However, I’m the talent and I am the production and I rewatched these and thought -I have a different idea now. So, I took some rug money (not drug money, my actual rug money) and I reshot a ‘few’ things.”

Curtis isn’t the only HGTV star to recently call out fake social media posts about them. Last month, Love It or List It alum Hilary Farr reshared a report claiming her health was in poor condition and that she “might never be seen on TV in the future.”

“Ta-da! I’m alive. Very, very, very much so alive and well, I’m happy to say,” she said while popping into frame in the November 26 Instagram post. “Look at this thing. Really? It’s so badly done. It’s crazy AI stuff. I hope none of you would really take any of this seriously and realize it is just fake beyond words. Well, I’m here to prove that. So just checking in. All’s good with me. Hope all’s good with you.”

