Popular home renovator Nicole Curtis, 48, is returning to HGTV to host a new season of Rehab Addict. This marks her return to the network for the first time in three years.

Rehab Addict has Curtis traveling across America to restore neglected historic homes that are in need of a major rescue. The new season, which premieres on Tuesday, June 24, at 9/8c on HGTV, will have four episodes. Curtis will face her biggest challenge yet — trying to save two rundown properties that are 1,500 miles apart.

In Wyoming, she will take on an 1890s house subjected to a bad flip, according to a press release. After ripping the house apart, Curtis realizes that there are beloved old house details like original flooring and plaster walls. She will try to fix up the hideous exterior with custom narrow Victoria-era windows. However, Curtis quickly has to leave the property when she realizes squatters have been living in the second one she bought to flip.

In her hometown of Detroit, Curtis will purchase one of the dirtiest abandoned homes she’s ever seen — a 1928 house in Motor City. This house also has original details such as subway bathroom tile, a built-in telephone stand, and a laundry chute to the basement. But, Curtis and her team have to start with the dilapidated roof.

Curtis stepped back from HGTV in 2018. She told People in 2022, “I was completely burned out. There was so much time in those ten years where I didn’t get to enjoy it at all. I was stressed out.” Rehab Addict originally ended in fall 2018 after nine seasons and Curtis decided to take a step back.

However, she didn’t stay away for too long as she returned with Rehab Addict Rescue in January 2023. In the spinoff, she was part renovator and part life coach as she helped families who were stressed out after purchasing old homes that needed serious fixing. RAR and Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue allowed Curtis to focus on the shows at her own pace and follow a less hectic filming schedule.

She ultimately took a break from the show to focus on the renovations of her own lake house and to be a stay-at-home mom for a bit. Curtis welcomed her son, Ethan in 1997, with her ex, Steven Cimini. She also had another son, Harper, born in 2015, with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Shane McGuire.

HGTV fans were excited for Curtis to return and expressed that excitement on Instagram. “Love her!! So glad she’s back,” one fan said.

“I’m so excited. Nicole is so genuine and got me hooked in rehab shows,” wrote another.

“Omg! This is huge! We love her and her style. Oh, I can’t wait to watch her new shows!” added a third.

Fans can stream past seasons of Rehab Addict and its spinoffs on HBO Max and Discovery+.

Rehab Addict, Season 10 Premiere, Tuesday, June 24, 9/8c, HGTV