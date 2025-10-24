HGTV’s Nicole Curtis Reveals Why ‘Rehab Addict’ Season 9 Episodes Are Still Delayed

What To Know Nicole Curtis previously delayed the remaining episodes of Rehab Addict Season 9 to fall.

Nicole Curtis is well aware of the timeline she gave fans about Rehab Addict‘s HGTV return.

After the first two episodes of the show’s ninth season aired earlier this summer, Curtis revealed via Instagram that she had delayed the remainder of the season until the fall. “It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family +me) thought -why are we giving up Summer when we have the ability to do this in the Fall?” she explained in a July 8 post. “Thank you to the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea.”

In her latest Instagram update, Curtis addressed why the show has yet to return to air. “I hear you -ITS FALL!!!!and I promised you the episodes in Fall. It’s still Fall,” she wrote on Thursday, October 23. “I had a really great network call today and I was asked the same question -where’s the shows? I recut them.”

She went on to explain, “I’m in post getting them put back in the hopper that puts them on air. This is unheard of, typically, because production is production and talent is talent and no one would spend money when they don’t have to. However, I’m the talent and I am the production and I rewatched these and thought -I have a different idea now. So, I took some rug money (not drug money, my actual rug money) and I reshot a ‘few’ things.”

Curtis stated that she’s “in the process of delivering the new ones,” adding, “I’ve been here a long time-no one puts Rehab Addict on the Bingo Card til you, actually, get word from me that it’s a winnable bet to schedule aka wait for me to hand deliver the episodes as I want them ❤️.”

Until the show’s return, Curtis encouraged fans to rewatch Season 1. “It was shot in Fall in Minneapolis (16 years ago) and features my beloved Minnehaha and my dog, Polly (streaming everywhere),” she wrote.

In the post’s comments, one user wrote, “Thinks she runs the network.” Curtis replied to the comment, writing, “No, but I do control my own life and I’ve made enough money to be comfortable so as much as I love my show it’s not the end all -I don’t work full time –I’m a mom and that comes first.” (Curtis shares her eldest son, Ethan, 27, with her ex Steven Cimini, and her youngest child, son Harper, 10, with ex Shane Maguire.)

Rehab Addict premiered on HGTV in 2010. The series follows Curtis as she uses her home renovation skills to bring historic Midwestern homes back to their former glory. Season 9 premiered in June.

The show’s ongoing hiatus coincided with its 15th anniversary earlier this month. “15 years ago tonight, Rehab Addict made television history. True story, first unscripted home show led by a female (that’s me),” Curtis captioned an October 10 Instagram post, which featured a montage of key art from the show over the years.

I had about $100 to my name, no joke. I was hustling real estate, garbage picking antiques and selling them on craigslist and scooping up houses left for dead,” she continued. “I was 34 years old, I had a 12 year old son, a MySpace page, 2 dogs and a beat up Ford Ranger pickup ❤️ The rest is history —-thanks for being here since day one. Excited to roll out the new episodes …soon.”

