‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Collapses After Winning Car – See Drew Carey React

A The Price Is Right contestant collapsed to the ground and screamed after winning a car on the game show. The Price Is Right returned on December 8 after taking a week and a half hiatus.

Lisa, a personal trainer from Utah, started the return of the show with a bang. She came up to the podium on the second item up for bid, but didn’t win until the fifth item up for bid.

She bid on a set of Apple AirPod Max headphones. Lisa had the highest bid of $900. Since the item was $1,098, she won the headphones and the bid. The contestant got to come to the stage to play a game and win another prize.

The trainer played Switcheroo, which has contestants put in a number block to fill in the prices of the items they were shown. They only need to add one number per item. If they get all five correct, they win all five prizes. After settling on which numbers they want where, they stop, and the clock stops. They see how many they have right, and if it’s less than five, they can switch the blocks around again.

Placing the three in the car, she made it $27,034. The other items were a megaphone, a calculator, a hot plate, and an ice cream maker. It was revealed that she had two out of the five items priced correctly, but she didn’t know which ones.

Lisa had the option to switch around the blocks one more time, hence the name Switcharoo. She originally switched the four in the price of the car, but decided to put the three back.

Instead, Lisa decided to switch the megaphone, ice cream maker, and calculator. She still only had two right the second time around. The game show showed her the one she had right that wasn’t the car, which was the calculator priced at $70.

The next prize that lit up was the car, so she won the 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross L. Lisa threw her hands up as she dropped to the floor. She screamed jibberish and jumped up and down and then hugged host Drew Carey after he reached out his arms towards her.

During the Showcase Showdown, Lisa spun a .75 and tied with the other contestant, Adalia. They had to spin again, and Lisa wound up spinning a .65, compared to Adalia’s .50.

She went up against Janet in the Showcase. Lisa bid $23,750 on a tennis equipment package, a pair of electric scooters, and a trip to Iceland. The actual price was $24,409, which gave her a difference of $659. Since Janet was $2,000 over her price, Lisa won the Showcase.