'The Price Is Right' Contestant Loses $20,000 as Fans Are Shocked at Price of Item

Brittany Sims
Comments
'The Price Is Right' contestant Emily playing Hot Seat on November 24, 2025
The Price Is Right/YouTube
A The Price Is Right contestant lost out on taking home $20,000 when she incorrectly guessed how much an item was priced at. Fans were shocked at how much it was.

Emily, a recent film graduate from Emerson College, won the third item up for bid on the November 24 episode. It was a Home Safe Package, which included a steel biometric Verifi Smart Safe lock box with an ID reader. The price was $524. She was only the second-highest bidder at $440, but since the next one was higher than the price, she won.

She then came to the stage to play Hot Seat for the chance to win up to $20,000. Hot Seat has a contestant sit in a seat. They are shown five items, and they have to guess if the actual price of the item is higher or lower than what is shown. They have until the time runs out to complete it. Each one they get right earns them a different amount of money, and they can stop playing at any time.

Emily chose that the watering can was lower than $35. She was certain that the desk fan was lower than $80. The Price Is Right contestant chose the spray bottle to be lower than $40. However, Emily picked the CD player to be higher than $100. And for the final item, with 15 seconds left, she said it was higher than $55.

The spray bottle was correct, as it was only $14. This gave her $500. Next, the vacuum was $70, so she won $2,500. Emily won $5,000 when the watering can was $26.

Emily asked the audience if she should continue, and they told her to keep going. The CD player was $119, so the game show contestant won $10,000.

“Now, you have one of the biggest decisions you’ll make today,” host Drew Carey said. “The big decision is to keep your $10,000, or if the fan is under $80, you get $20,000.”

The crowd encouraged her to go for it, despite her looking like she wanted to stop. She went for it and covered her face.

“This doesn’t look higher than 50 bucks to me,” Drew Carey said.

It turned out that the fan was $95, so she did not win the $10,000 and went home with just the safe.

“I think you did the right thing,” Carey said.

Emily went over $1.00 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, spinning $1.05, so she did not advance to the Showcase.

The video was posted to YouTube, and fans were shocked at how much the desk fan was. “I was a contestant on the same show as Emily. We were all in shock, even Drew, during the break, was like, ‘No way that fan was higher.’ She was stunned like us all, but was glad just being chosen from 300 people. Everyone was awesome!” an audience member commented. 

How is that a $95 desk fan? There are bigger fans less than that,” another asked. 

Emily almost had it! I’m actually surprised that desk fan was $95! I mean, who’s gonna list that kind of fan at a high price?” a third wrote. 

“$95 for a desk fan?” a fan asked.

“Whoa. Omfg. That fan is 95 dollars? Huh? In what world? Where do they sell this at? Amazon or Best Buy?” a YouTuber user wondered. 

“There is no way I’m paying $95 for that fan,” one last fan said.

