Is ‘High Potential’ Dragging Out the Roman Mystery? Fans React

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Kaitlin Olson and Amirah J in 'High Potential' Season 2
Disney / Christine Bartolucci

What To Know

  • Since High Potential premiered, the series has explored the mystery of Morgan’s missing ex, Roman.
  • Fans weighed in on the extended plot point, conveying some frustration over the belabored story thread.

High Potential may explore different cases week to week, but the series also showcases an overarching mystery that’s been in place since its debut, and that’s the question of what happened to Morgan Gillory’s (Kaitlin Olson) missing ex, Roman.

The father of Morgan’s eldest child, Ava (Amirah J), Roman disappeared after he went out to pick up some items from a nearby store when Ava was a baby. While Season 2 picked up with the continued investigation into his disappearance, surfacing his associate Arthur (Mekhi Phifer), viewers are still waiting for a substantial break in the case.

While Morgan continues to have faith that Roman will be found, the arrival of new LAPD captain Nick Wagner (Steve Howey) has put the investigation on the rocks. But it seems like Wagner isn’t the only one putting a possible damper on the storyline as fans express their frustration over the ongoing mystery.

One fan posted on Reddit, “There is no high potential thing happening, but so much of Roman stuff, and honestly it’s so boring now…” They went on to add that they feel it’s “too long” and  “too dragged [out].”

Mekhi Phifer in 'High Potential' Season 2

Disney / Mitch Haaseth

Another commented, “It doesn’t feel like the payoff could possibly be worth stretching the storyline out for this long, especially since it hasn’t really been all that interesting to this point.”

“They have hyped it up way too much in a bad way to be fruitful at this point,” someone else echoed.

One fan defended the mystery as they chimed in with, “The Roman story doesn’t bother me as much, but I agree with a comment about the payoff needing to be REALLY good for all the time spent. We shall wait and see.”

“I’m mostly still interested in it because it gives Ava some development too,” another viewer shared in favor of the mystery. “I hope the story rounds out ok and that we still have Ludo in the picture, the way he is now, in the end.”

'High Potential': Is Roman Missing Because of Captain Wagner? Fans Theorize
Related

'High Potential': Is Roman Missing Because of Captain Wagner? Fans Theorize

No matter where fans stand regarding the Roman storyline, it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Showrunner Todd Harthan already teased to TV Insider that in Season 2’s return, fans can expect more from the Roman plot as Arthur and Ava team up. “We sort of continue to unpack more and more about what happened to Roman all those years ago,” Harthan said. “And for Ava, she’s her mother’s daughter, there’s just no way for her to lie her head down at night and not be thinking about, now that she knows her dad’s out there somewhere and he is alive, where is he? So it’s hard to contain that drive.”

What do you think of the Roman storyline? Let us know in the comments section below, and stay tuned to see how it plays out when High Potential returns to TV this January.

High Potential, Midseason 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 6, 2026, 9/8c, ABC

High Potential key art
Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson

Daniel Sunjata

Daniel Sunjata

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie

Deniz Akdeniz

Deniz Akdeniz

Amirah J

Amirah J

Matthew Lamb

Matthew Lamb

Judy Reyes

Judy Reyes

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Hulu

Series

2024–

TV14

Comedy drama

Crime drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More High Potential ›

High Potential

Amirah J

Kaitlin Olson

Mekhi Phifer

Todd Harthan




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Del Rio
1
‘Matlock’s David Del Rio Returns to Social Media Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
The Road
2
‘The Road’: A Double Elimination Brings the Toughest Cut Yet
Aimee Lou Wood, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Noah Wyle
3
Golden Globes 2026: Complete List of Nominees
'Alien: Earth,' 'The Gilded Age,' 'Chad Powers,' and more snubs and surprises from the 2026 Golden Globe Nominations
4
15 Biggest Snubs & Surprises of the Golden Globe Nominations
Eric Dane
5
Eric Dane Commits to Acting Through ALS Battle in Honest Health Update