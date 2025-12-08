What To Know Since High Potential premiered, the series has explored the mystery of Morgan’s missing ex, Roman.

Fans weighed in on the extended plot point, conveying some frustration over the belabored story thread.

High Potential may explore different cases week to week, but the series also showcases an overarching mystery that’s been in place since its debut, and that’s the question of what happened to Morgan Gillory’s (Kaitlin Olson) missing ex, Roman.

The father of Morgan’s eldest child, Ava (Amirah J), Roman disappeared after he went out to pick up some items from a nearby store when Ava was a baby. While Season 2 picked up with the continued investigation into his disappearance, surfacing his associate Arthur (Mekhi Phifer), viewers are still waiting for a substantial break in the case.

While Morgan continues to have faith that Roman will be found, the arrival of new LAPD captain Nick Wagner (Steve Howey) has put the investigation on the rocks. But it seems like Wagner isn’t the only one putting a possible damper on the storyline as fans express their frustration over the ongoing mystery.

One fan posted on Reddit, “There is no high potential thing happening, but so much of Roman stuff, and honestly it’s so boring now…” They went on to add that they feel it’s “too long” and “too dragged [out].”

Another commented, “It doesn’t feel like the payoff could possibly be worth stretching the storyline out for this long, especially since it hasn’t really been all that interesting to this point.”

“They have hyped it up way too much in a bad way to be fruitful at this point,” someone else echoed.

One fan defended the mystery as they chimed in with, “The Roman story doesn’t bother me as much, but I agree with a comment about the payoff needing to be REALLY good for all the time spent. We shall wait and see.”

“I’m mostly still interested in it because it gives Ava some development too,” another viewer shared in favor of the mystery. “I hope the story rounds out ok and that we still have Ludo in the picture, the way he is now, in the end.”

No matter where fans stand regarding the Roman storyline, it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Showrunner Todd Harthan already teased to TV Insider that in Season 2’s return, fans can expect more from the Roman plot as Arthur and Ava team up. “We sort of continue to unpack more and more about what happened to Roman all those years ago,” Harthan said. “And for Ava, she’s her mother’s daughter, there’s just no way for her to lie her head down at night and not be thinking about, now that she knows her dad’s out there somewhere and he is alive, where is he? So it’s hard to contain that drive.”

What do you think of the Roman storyline? Let us know in the comments section below, and stay tuned to see how it plays out when High Potential returns to TV this January.

High Potential, Midseason 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 6, 2026, 9/8c, ABC