fans have a major theory surrounding the LAPD’s new recruit, Captain Nick Wagner. Is it possible he could be connected to Roman’s ongoing absence?

Here, we look back at everything we know about the latest addition to the team and how he could interfere with Morgan’s ongoing search.

High Potential‘s second season doesn’t return until January 2026, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing what’s on the horizon, and the latest one poses an interesting question about the LAPD’s new captain, Nick Wagner (Steve Howey), and his potential relation to someone Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) is looking for.

As viewers know by now, Morgan agreed to work as a consultant for the LAPD in exchange for help searching for her missing ex, Roman, who also happens to be the father of her oldest child, Ava (Amirah J). While Season 2 introduced Roman’s associate, Arthur (Mekhi Phifer), the show has yet to unveil the mystery man.

While it’s been implied that Roman disappeared and won’t work with cops due to past dealings, some fans are beginning to wonder if Nick may be the reason why. In a theory posted to Reddit by EarthboundValkyrie, they suggested that Wagner could be “a dirty cop and the primary cop Roman is hiding from.”

Although it may be fan speculation, we can’t say we’re entirely opposed to this idea. After all, we saw Nick express interest in the investigation and hinted that he wanted to be kept up to date on the mystery that Soto (Judy Reyes) had been heading. And when Nick seemed to get a little too close to Morgan for her partner Karadec’s (Daniel Sunjata) comfort, the detective stepped in to deter him from giving Morgan a tough time.

All we know so far about Nick is that he comes from a LAPD legacy family, meaning he’s seriously connected. Could his connections have anything to do with Roman’s ongoing absence? While the Reddit theory also wondered if Morgan might become romantically entangled with Nick, it doesn’t appear as though that would happen anytime soon, as Morgan was last seen getting tangled up with art dealer and potential thief, Rhys (Aiden Turner).

Still, that doesn’t mean the Roman connection couldn’t come true. “I don’t know about them getting romantic, but I can see that he’s definitely a bad cop with something to hide, and definitely the reason Roman hates LAPD,” soxjaug0135 commented on the Reddit thread.

“I’m waiting to find out that he was investigating/connected to something connected to Roman’s disappearance… he just seems really on edge, but trying to play it cool. Especially around Morgan… he’s really trying to connect with/figure her out,” RegisterSpecialist81 added to the conversation.

Meanwhile, Hedgiwithapen supported the original theory as they added, “I absolutely don’t trust the new captain and wouldn’t be at all surprised if he was connected to the ongoing thread in the way you suggest.”

Whether or not this theory will become truth remains to be seen, but showrunner Todd Harthan did confirm fans would get to learn more about Nick and his family, teasing to TV Insider, “I think you are [going to learn more].”

Stay tuned to see how it all unfolds, and let us know where you stand when it comes to this fan theory in the comments section below.

High Potential, Midseason 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 6, 9/8c, ABC