How Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Daughter Lola’s Home Visit Brought ‘Bad Luck’

Kelly Ripa and her daughter, Lola Consuelos, nearly derailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ NFL season success.

“Our daughter is home visiting us. We’re so happy. There’s so much life in the house when she’s in the house,” Ripa said on the Monday, October 13, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. “Anyway, Lola and I walked in while Mark [Consuelos] was watching the game, and something bad happened.”

Ripa couldn’t recall what went wrong during the Buccaneers’ Sunday, October 12, game against the San Francisco 49ers, as she “wasn’t really paying attention. However, she claimed that Mark “declared that maybe we were bad luck.” (The Buccaneers, which is Consuelos’ favorite team, beat the 49ers with a score of 30 to 19.)

Mark, for his part, denied making the comment about his wife and daughter. Ripa retorted, “Somebody said it, that we were bad luck, when we walked into the room.”

She continued, “And so, then we took our exit cue, and I was like, ‘Don’t tempt me with a good time. I don’t mind leaving and not watching this game.’”

According to Mark, “everything was great” once Ripa and Lola left the room. “So basically, I controlled the game,” Ripa joked, to which Mark replied, “That’s right. I appreciate that.”

Lola, 24, is the second eldest of Ripa and Mark’s three children, including sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22. After studying abroad in England during her time at New York University, Lola relocated from New York City to London.

“She’s been living [there] for the past two years,” Ripa shared on the June 25 episode of her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast. When asked about her life across the pond, Lola shared, “I love London. … I encourage everyone to do at least, if you can, a year, maybe less, maybe eight months, I don’t know, living in London. I think it’s the best city. I love New York. New York’s always gonna be my home. But London just has a charm that… It just has such a charm. It’s so beautiful.”

Noting that she “could not be happier,” Lola added, “I’m currently in the process of applying for my visa — my visa extension, which would then let me stay there for another five years, which is quite nutty.”

Lola also teased that her boyfriend, Cassius Kidston, played a role in her decision to move. “There is someone very special in London,” she said on the podcast.

Ripa also gushed about Kidston, stating, “I love him. I love his family. We are very close.”

Lola’s current visit to NYC comes days ahead of the release of her new self-titled single. “Six days till ‘LOLA’ comes out ohmygaaawwwwd🤭🤭🤭 if you haven’t already, go pre-save my song please and thank you (link in bio)💋💋💋,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 12.

