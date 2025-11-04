Kelly Ripa Claps Back at Woman Who Complained About Her About Halloween Candy

What To Know Kelly Ripa received a complaint from an adult woman about running out of candy on Halloween.

Ripa humorously shared the incident with her husband, Mark Consuelos, on Live With Kelly and Mark.

Ripa and Consuelos celebrated Halloween with multiple costume changes on their show and previously discussed their new strategy handing out Halloween candy.

While Kelly Ripa went into Halloween this year with a trick-or-treating game plan, she still managed to completely run out of candy.

“We ran out of candy twice, and had to re-order on the fly,” Ripa told her husband, Mark Consuelos, on the Tuesday, November 4, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. Ripa, however, was not the only person upset that her candy supply ran out so quickly.

“Yesterday, a woman came up to me and sort of lodged a complaint that we ran out of candy. An adult woman,” Ripa shared. “She said, ‘What happened to your candy this year?’ And I go, ‘What do you mean?’ She said, ‘Well, you ran out.’”

Ripa said she proceeded to ask the woman what time she stopped by their house during trick-or-treating on Friday, October 31. “She said, ‘Around 8:30 at night.’ And I said, ‘No, it’s over then. You’ll have to come earlier next year,’” Ripa revealed.

Consuelos, who was not at home for trick-or-treating, told Ripa he wished he was the one to receive the woman’s complaint. Ripa said that her husband would be proud of how she handled the unique interaction, stating, “I received it well.”

Last week, Ripa and Consuelos celebrated the spooky season with several costume changes during Live‘s special Halloween episode. The couple dressed as everything from Labubus to characters from Severance to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Other costumes included Ripa and Consuelos dressing as Love Island contestants, characters from Hamilton, professional Mahjong players, and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

The pair, along with executive producer Michael Gelman and emcee Déjà Vu, also transformed into some of music’s biggest stars — including Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, and Beyoncé — and the superheroes of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Ahead of their Halloween celebrations, Ripa ranted about her trick-or-treating pet peeves on the October 9 episode of Live. “We go through cases and cases and cases [of candy]. And we’re doing something unique this year,” she told viewers last month. “The kids of Manhattan are very demanding, I would say. You know, we give good candy, full-size candy, and you think they would take the win and say, ‘Thank you.’ But, they go, ‘I don’t like Hershey’s, can I get a Snickers bar? I want Skittles.’ I am tired of dealing with this.”

For this year, Ripa explained that she would be purchasing “opaque bags and putting the candy in the bags and you get what you get, and bye-bye. See you later,” adding, “Pre-bagged. See you later. Bye. Move along. Got a lot of kids behind you. Don’t have time to negotiate with you since your mom is over there drinking wine out of her sippy cup, not telling you to say, ‘Thank you,’ and, ‘Please.’ Move along!”

Consuelos, for his part, was down with the idea. “We’re going to have fun this Halloween,” he stated.

Live With Kelly and Mark, Weekdays, Check Local Listings