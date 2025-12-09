‘Percy Jackson’: Will Charles Beckendorf & Silena Beauregard Be in Season 2? Creators Say…

What To Know Creators of Percy Jackson and the Olympians address their plans to include book characters Charles Beckendorf and Silena Beauregard in the Disney+ series.

Fans believe they caught a glimpse of someone who could be Beckendorf in teasers for Season 2.

Beckendorf and Silena are introduced in The Sea of Monsters novel, which Season 2 adapts.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians readers are eager for two major book characters to make their series debuts: Charles Beckendorf, a son of Hephaestus, and Silena Beauregard, a daughter of Aphrodite. A quick snippet of two boys in the Hephaestus chariot in Season 2 teasers (below) has some fans on social media convinced that one of them is Beckendorf. They also searched more footage for potential signs of Silena. We asked the Percy Jackson creators to address if and when Beckendorf and Silena will be depicted in the show. While their answer implies that it won’t be in Season 2, premiering on December 10 on Disney+ and Hulu, they did confirm that Beckendorf and Silena will be series regulars once introduced.

Readers first meet the demigods in The Sea of Monsters, the book that Season 2 adapts. Beckendorf competes in the chariot race at the beginning of the novel. He also shows Tyson the ropes of metalworking. The chariot race is depicted in Season 2 Episode 2 of the show, which comes out on December 10 as part of the two-part premiere. Silena makes her debut early in the Sea of Monsters book as well; she gives Percy his first riding lesson on a pegasus. Both Beckendorf and Silena become more important to the story in later books in Rick Riordan‘s best-selling pentology.

Executive producers Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz, and Craig Silverstein wouldn’t say when Beckendorf and Silena will arrive in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, but they did confirm plans to include them as series regulars. (Season 3 will soon resume filming after the Season 2 press tour is complete.)

“There are obviously practical challenges to casting a future series regular as a one-off bit role in the background,” Steinberg tells TV Insider. “But yes, we are aware of where the fun things that, if I were an audience member, I would be thinking about, ‘Is that what I think it is?’ and what else might be lurking back there that will one day come back out of the background.”

“He’s important to the show, and so he will eventually come into it,” Silverstein adds of Beckendorf. “Exactly where he comes in is still TBD.”

And what about Silena? Silverstein replies, “Same answer.”

Dior Goodjohn, who plays Clarisse La Rue, told TV Insider in our Season 2 preview interview that she has her own “fancast for Beckendorf personally already, and for Silena,” implying that the characters have not yet been cast. (The answer is part of our Percy Jackson Season 2 trivia video, which you can watch above.)

Hephaestus is played by Timothy Omundson in the TV show. He first appeared in Season 1 in memorable scenes with Percy (Walker Scobell) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries). Aphrodite will be played by Kate McKinnon in Season 3.

While it doesn’t seem that Beckendorf is the character in the Hephaestus chariot as fans hoped, it’s exciting to know that these book characters will eventually make their debuts in the Emmy-winning Disney+ series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 premieres with two episodes. Stay tuned to TV Insider for more exclusive looks inside the season with the cast and creators.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Two-Part Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, December 10, Disney+ and Hulu