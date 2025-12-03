What Time Do ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2 Episodes Come Out?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is right around the corner. The Sea of Monsters adaptation takes the young demigods into uncharted waters on a quest to save Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and find the Golden Fleece, a magical item with the power to save the enchanted tree that protects Camp Half-Blood. The season debuts with two episodes on December 10 on Disney+ and Hulu. Here, we’re breaking down the weekly release schedule.

When does Percy Jackson Season 2 release?

Season 2 kicks off on Wednesday, December 10, with two episodes. There are eight episodes total in the second season. After the two-episode premiere, one episode will be released weekly. Here’s the Percy Jackson Season 2 release schedule:

Percy Jackson Season 2 Episode 1, “I Play Dodgeball With Cannibals”: Wednesday, December 10

Percy Jackson Season 2 Episode 2, "Demon Pigeons Attack": Wednesday, December 10

Percy Jackson Season 2 Episode 3, "We Board the Princess Andromeda": Wednesday, December 17

Percy Jackson Season 2 Episode 4, "Clarisse Blows Up Everything": Wednesday, December 24

Percy Jackson Season 2 Episode 5, "We Check In to C.C.'s Spa & Resort": Wednesday, December 31

Percy Jackson Season 2 Episode 6, "Nobody Gets the Fleece": Wednesday, January 7

Percy Jackson Season 2 Episode 7, "I Go Down With the Ship": Wednesday, January 14

Percy Jackson Season 2 Episode 8, "The Fleece Works Its Magic Too Well": Wednesday, January 21

What time do Percy Jackson episodes come out on Disney+?

Percy Jackson Season 1 episodes came out on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Disney+ and Hulu in 2023/2024. Season 2 will stream on Wednesdays on Disney+ and Hulu, but an official release time has not been confirmed for Season 2 as of the time of publication. TV Insider reached out to Disney+ for more information.

Unless stated otherwise, Disney+ typically releases new episodes of its original shows at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

What happens in Percy Jackson Season 2?

After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn), and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson (Daniel Diemer), Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke (Charlie Bushnell), the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, December 10, Disney+ and Hulu