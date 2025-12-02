Why ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Isn’t Airing New Episodes This Week

What To Know No new episodes of Late Night With Seth Meyers are airing this week as Meyers and his crew are taking time off after Thanksgiving.

In lieu of new episodes, reruns of episodes from this fall will air during the show’s regular NBC time slot.

The hiatus comes amid criticism from President Donald Trump, as well as after Meyer’s three kids made a rare appearance on the late-night show.

No new episodes of Late Night With Seth Meyers will air this week, as Meyers and the show’s crew are taking time off after celebrating Thanksgiving on the show. Instead, reruns of episodes from this fall will air during the show’s regular time slot.

The show kicked off its break on Monday, December 1, by re-airing an episode from October 22 featuring Maya Rudolph and Adam Pally, per NBC’s website. On Tuesday, December 2, NBC will replay Late Night‘s November 4 episode featuring Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin, and Stavros Halkias.

The show’s Wednesday, December 3, rerun will be the November 6 episode featuring guests Tiffany Haddish, Cristin Milioti, and Joachim Trier, followed by the November 11 episode with guests Joel Edgerton, Elle Fanning, and Edgar Wright on Thursday, December 4.

Lastly, the show will wrap up its week of reruns on Friday, December 5, by airing the show’s November 20 episode, which saw Meyers chat with Cynthia Erivo and Brooks Wheelan. Late Night is expected to return with new episodes on Monday, December 8.

The hiatus comes as Meyers and the show faces criticism from President Donald Trump. “NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS),” he wrote via Truth Social on November 15. “He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!” (The message was later reposted to X by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.)

Meyers offered a funny response to Trump’s negative post on Late Night‘s November 17 episode, telling viewers, “Now, as I’ve said before, I prefer to handle these situations the way you handle an angry driver who honks and flips you off on the highway — you just ignore them — unless you’re in New Jersey, then, technically, that’s a marriage proposal.”

He continued, “I’m also aware that being attacked by the President this weekend doesn’t make me special in any way, shape or form. I was simply on the same s*** list as Christopher Wray, James Comey, Indiana Republicans, Thomas Massie, Rand Paul, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and former President Joe Biden.

Before the holiday break, Meyers delighted viewers by sitting down for a rare TV interview with his three kids on Late Night‘s Thanksgiving episode on Thursday, November 27. (Meyers shares his sons, Ashe, 9, and Axel, 7, and his daughter, Adelaide, 4, with his wife, Alexi Ashe.)

“You can tell Seth gives his children all the room in the world to be complete goofballs. I love it! HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE!” one fan wrote in the YouTube comments of the kids’ adorable appearance. Another user said, “Seth just letting his kids be themselves and being able to redirect them at the same time is wonderful. This is one of the most wholesome things ever.”

Someone else shared, “Huge respect to Seth for being confident enough to let his kids be themselves. You can absolutely tell there was no ‘mind your manners’ or”‘ watch what you say’ talk beforehand lol.” A different user wrote, “This is exactly the serotonin boost I needed. Those kids are pure joy.”

Late Night With Seth Meyers, 12:35a/11:35c, NBC