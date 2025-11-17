Will Seth Meyers Get Fired After Trump & FCC Chair Pressure?

What To Know President Donald Trump publicly called for NBC to fire Seth Meyers after being angered by Meyers’ coverage of Trump-related news on his late-night show.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr amplified Trump’s demand on social media.

Trump has repeatedly targeted Meyers and other late-night hosts in recent months.

President Donald Trump is calling for another late-night host to get the ax after upsetting him with his coverage.

This time, it’s Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, who earned the ire of Trump.

On Saturday (November 15), Trump wrote of Meyers, “NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!”

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr subsequently promoted the message on his own official X (formerly Twitter) page.

It’s unclear what exact segment upset Trump so much, but Meyers discussed a series of Trump-related news items on Friday, including him appearing to fall asleep during the Oval Office presentation on prescription prices, the Congressional measure to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, his controversial White House renovations, and more.

Carr’s reposting of the message immediately drew criticism.

Keith Olbermann, for example, wrote in response, “Hey, Carr, we know you’re a Trump whore but keep your criticisms of content to yourself. A) you’re the fcc chairman not Tom Shales and b) you’re a moron.” Another commenter replied to note, “This post by you is completely unacceptable and unprofessional. The Trump administration is making the U.S. Government a clown show.”

Carr was previously entangled in controversy after publicly pushing for the punishment of Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel in the wake of his comments about the murder of Charlie Kirk. ABC affiliate network owner Nexstar announced it would preempt the series from its stations, and the network then followed suit with an indefinite suspension that was lifted a week later, after an outpouring of backlash from Democrats and some prominent Republicans.

There have also been accusations that he may have reopened a complaint against CBS News and 60 Minutes amid the parent company, Paramount, attempting a merger with Skydance, according to The Atlantic.

Trump also celebrated the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in July, which Colbert framed as a political move.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show,” Trump wrote.

Trump has openly targeted Meyers multiple times in recent months. In August, for example, he wrote, “There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers. “He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child. So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!” (Meyers’ contract had already been renewed through 2028 in 2024, so it was unclear what rumor he was referring to.)

In September, he responded to Kimmel’s suspension to call for NBC to fire both Meyers and The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host Jimmy Fallon, writing, “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.” (Kimmel had not been officially fired at the time or subsequently.)

Then, in November, Trump took aim at Meyers again, writing that his criticisms of him were “probably illegal”: “Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television. In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise… He talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic. Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? – NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!”

