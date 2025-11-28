Seth Meyers Issues Blunt Takedown of Donald Trump’s Nickname Suggestions for Trump Republicans

What To Know Seth Meyers mocked Donald Trump’s recent attempts to coin new nicknames for Trump-supporting Republicans.

Meyers also highlighted research revealing that many prominent MAGA social media accounts claiming to be American are actually based outside the U.S.

For his annual Thanksgiving episode, Meyers surprised viewers by interviewing his three young children alongside his usual family guests.

Seth Meyers was the only late-night host with a new episode on Thanksgiving (November 27), and he used the opportunity to poke fun at President Donald Trump‘s new nicknames for Republicans.

“In a post on Truth Social yesterday, President Trump tested out new nicknames for a Trump Republican, including Tepublican and Tpublican, leading to a new diagnosis called ‘tementia,'” the Late Night host quipped in his opening monologue.

Meyers was referencing a post Trump made on the social media app on Wednesday, November 26, where he wrote, “There is a new word for a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, which is almost everyone. It is, TEPUBLICAN??? Or, TPUBLICAN???”

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., later joined the discourse, adding his own suggestion, “Shouldn’t it really be Trumplican???”

On the topic of Trump supporters, Meyers pointed out that the social media app X recently unveiled a new feature that lets users see where an account is based, which has exposed certain MAGA accounts.

“Researchers discovered that popular MAGA-movement accounts that claim to be run by Americans are actually based outside of the U.S.,” the comedian stated before joking, “And popular Democratic accounts don’t exist.”

While the rest of late-night is in reruns for the Thanksgiving holidays, Meyers aired his annual Thanksgiving edition of Late Night on Thursday, in which he interviewed members of his family. Since he began hosting the show in 2014, Meyers has interviewed his parents, Hilary and Larry, and his brother, Josh, every Thanksgiving.

This year’s Thanksgiving episode included a surprise interview with Meyers’ three children, Ashe (9), Axel (7), and Adelaide (4). Meyers shares the children with his wife, Alexi Ashe, whom he married in September 2013.

As he explained, Meyers recorded the interview last week, when his kids were on set for their annual Christmas card photos. He didn’t warn them ahead of time, and simply mic’d them up and brought them out in front of the studio audience for an impromptu interview.

You can watch Meyers' full opening monologue and the interview with his kids in the video above.