'High Potential' Boss Teases Show Will Explore Captain Wagner's Family Connections

Steve Howey in 'High Potential'
  • High Potential showrunner Todd Harthan teases that fans may meet some members of Nick Wagner’s influential family.
  • Steve Howey’s new character continues to build intrigue as he digs further into the LAPD dynamics.
  • Can the new captain be trusted, or are his connections hiding something?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for High Potential, Season 2 Episode 7, “The One That Got Away.”]

High Potential‘s second season may not return until January 2026, but showrunner Todd Harthan offered some interesting details about what fans may learn about the new addition, Captain Nick Wagner (Steve Howey), when the show resumes.

When TV Insider caught up with Harthan timed to the show’s midseason finale, he acknowledged Wagner’s history with the LAPD and whether or not we’ll learn more about his family connections that ultimately landed him in the position he’s now serving. While Harthan was mum about details, when we asked if we might meet any of Nick’s family that might be able to piece together the Wagner family legacy among the police, he shared, “I think you are.”

As fans learned in the midseason finale, Nick is aware of Soto’s (Judy Reyes) secret investigation into Morgan’s (Kaitlin Olson) missing ex, Roman, but only time will tell how that might impact things moving forward.

Harthan already teased that the tension between Nick and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) will continue after the latter threatened the Captain to keep out of Morgan’s way regarding the matter. “In the back half, those guys are oil and water, and they just can’t agree on anything when it relates to how they work with and manage Morgan, their approach to law enforcement, and just their ideologies in life in general,” Harthan teased.

That will seemingly carry over into Nick’s working relationship with Soto, as Harthan hints, “[Soto’s] such a selfless leader… so until the time comes… if she trusts those instincts and that intuition, she’ll know when it’s time to speak truth to power. And we have an episode where we build to that, and she lays down the law and the ground rules and speaks her mind.”

“The fun for the show and the aftermath of that is, well, how’s Wagner going to react now?” Harthan adds. Perhaps his family connections will come into play? Only time will tell for certain, but we’re certainly eager to learn more about this mysterious character who is seemingly meddling with things already set in motion.

Stay tuned for more on High Potential as we await Season 2’s return, and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing as the show carries on.

High Potential, Midseason 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 6, 9/8c, ABC

