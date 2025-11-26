‘Stranger Things’ Final Season, Updated ‘Beatles Anthology,’ Reaching Their Limits on ‘Survivor’ and ‘Race,’ Breaking Down the Louvre Heist

After three years, Netflix horror hit Stranger Things returns for its fifth and final season. Thirty years after its original broadcast, the acclaimed Beatles Anthology docuseries makes its streaming debut with a new ninth episode. Exhaustion sets in for the contestants on Survivor and The Amazing Race as their seasons near completion. A “minute-by-minute” documentary reconstructs the audacious heist of jewels from the Louvre Museum.

Netflix

Stranger Things

Season Premiere 8/7c

We’ve been waiting three years for the popular horror-fantasy adventure to return, but only a fraction of that time has passed in beleaguered Hawkins, Indiana, when the fifth and final season opens with four episodes. (Three more will drop on Christmas evening, with the series finale scheduled for New Year’s Eve. Strange, I know.) In the wake of Season 4’s explosive finale, the town has been put under military quarantine in the fall of 1987, with sinister government forces still on the hunt for the powerful Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), while the rest of her group of young misfit heroes gird themselves for the next battle against the forces of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) from the terrifying Upside Down. The series, which meshes Stephen King-style scares with Spielbergian nostalgia and wonder, is now foremost a thrill ride, with Vecna (not unlike It‘s Pennywise) taking new forms to recruit new victims to his terrible lair.

The Beatles Anthology 2025

Documentary Premiere

The Fab Four are immortalized in this expansive docuseries, first shown to great acclaim in 1995 on ABC. Now restored and remastered, this hagiography of the influential rock band takes them from their early days in gritty Liverpool to the height of 1960s Beatlemania through their heavily publicized breakup and beyond. The series drops with three episodes daily through Friday, when a new ninth chapter premieres, featuring more behind-the-scenes footage of surviving members Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison (before his death in 2001) reflecting on the Beatles’ legendary history during the making of Anthology and paying tribute to the late John Lennon (who was killed in 1980). We’ll always love them, yeah, yeah, yeah.

Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor

8/7c

No one said it would be easy, and sure enough, with only a few episodes remaining, several of the castaways have hit their breaking point of exhaustion. One of the tribemates is rattled for being left out of the vote at the last tribal council, and another epic blindside is just around the corner. Followed by The Amazing Race (9:30/8:30c), where heat exhaustion is also a factor for one of the teams, who struggle to finish a leg in Milan, Italy, where another team is disadvantaged when they fall an hour behind the pack.

Kiran Ridley / Getty Images

Louvre Heist: Minute by Minute

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

Some criminal acts are so brazen that they capture the world’s attention. Such was the case on October 19, when thieves dressed as construction workers entered the fabled Louvre Museum in Paris in broad daylight, snatching crown jewels worth over $100 million and exiting in less than eight minutes. A documentary special breaks down the robbery with graphic reconstructions, eyewitness testimony, and forensic analysis for a detailed look at how the caper was planned and why flaws in the execution led to the capture of several of the alleged perpetrators, though the location of the jewels remains a mystery.

Apple TV

Down Cemetery Road

How resourceful is private eye Zoë Boehm (the deliciously tart Emma Thompson)? In the most suspenseful episode to date in the thriller series based on Mick Herron‘s (Slow Horses) novel, Zoë finds herself trapped on a train to Glasgow with Amos (Fehinti Balogun), the relentless loose-cannon assassin. A nail-biting cat-and-mouse standoff ensues, leading Zoë to warn the much more amateur Sarah (Ruth Wilson), who’s stumbling her way ever closer to the truth of a major conspiracy, “Whether by accident or by being pretty f***ing brave, you have found your way to the heart of something huge, that actually does go all the way to the top.” Or over the top, if you will.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: