‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Secrets Revealed in Special Collector’s Magazine

Stranger Things may be coming to an end, but there is plenty to look forward to as fans gear up for the three-part release of the fifth and final season, and TV Guide Magazine has all of the hottest Hawkins scoops in its special collector’s issue, Stranger Things: The Final Chapter.

The issue takes a deep dive into the Upside Down with the Duffer Brothers and cast as they tease what’s in store for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), and the rest of the gang as they prepare for their biggest battle yet against big bad Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). The Duffers, new recruit Linda Hamilton, stars Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, and more, share fresh insights in a comprehensive preview of Season 5 that fans won’t want to miss.

Find out what Hamilton’s Dr. Kay is really after in Hawkins, learn more about Will’s important tie to Vecna and growing bond with Robin, as well as how the Hawkins gang is keeping it together amid the chaos in the revealing article.

But the fun doesn’t stop there either, as the special edition looks back on key moments from the series and explores the way Netflix‘s phenomenon has influenced other corners of pop culture. In addition to highlighting the series fans love so much, the issue also points the spotlight in their direction, with an homage to the viewers who make Stranger Things so special.

“It’s been over three years since we’ve been able to watch Hawkins’ Party protect their town from Vecna, says TV Guide Magazine’s Editorial Director, Michael Fell. “We thought it would be a great time to celebrate the new and final season with a special Collector’s Issue for the patient fans!”

Among some of the exciting articles readers can sink their teeth into are Stranger Than Fiction, written by Senior Critic Matt Roush, who reflects on Stranger Things‘ unprecedented trajectory as it became Netflix’s most-watched series ever.

Readers certainly won’t want to miss the aforementioned Season 5 preview as well as The Complete Watch Guide, which helps you refresh your memory of the first four seasons, and The Deaths That (Still) Haunt Us looks back on Hawkins’ fallen favorites, from Barb (Shannon Purser) to Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn).

Meanwhile, Stage Fright digs into the lore introduced in stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which is currently unfolding on Broadway. And Making Dungeons & Dragons Cool Again reflects on the show’s role in reigniting mainstream interest in the role-playing game. And if you have a hard time discerning the difference between Demogorgons, Demodogs, and Demobats, fret not, because The Upside Down Monster Guide has you covered.

For an extended celebration of Stranger Things, from a Season 5 preview to must-see photos and more, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Stranger Things: The Final Chapter special issue, available for pre-order online now and on newsstands Friday, November 14.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Premiere, November 26, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 2025, Netflix and Select Theaters