When Is ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Back After Thanksgiving?

Most TV shows are going on Thanksgiving break, just like the people watching them. Jimmy Kimmel Live! will soon take a brief hiatus for the holiday, and ABC has revealed its lineup for the Thanksgiving week that includes new episodes and reruns.

Here’s a breakdown of Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Thanksgiving 2025 release schedule.

When are new episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live?

Jimmy Kimmel and his crew have produced a new episode for Monday, November 24. The guests were comedian Jim Gaffigan and actor Kate Beckinsale (there to promote Wildcat), with The Neighbourhood as the musical guest.

Jimmy Kimmel Live will be new again on Tuesday, November 25. The guests are Kristen Bell (promoting Nobody Wants This Season 2) and her husband, Daz Shepard (for Hit & Run), Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona), and musical guest De La Soul. After that, it’s reruns until Monday, December 1.

Here’s the Thanksgiving week schedule. All episodes air on ABC.

Monday, November 24, 11:35/10:35c (New): Jim Gaffigan, Kate Beckinsale, Musical Guest The Neighbourhood

In the November 24 episode, Kimmel reacted to Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s resignation from Congress in his opening monologue. Her resignation came after President Donald Trump‘s public criticism of her during the government shutdown, when she was criticizing her congressional colleagues for failing to keep the government running. After the shutdown ended, she’s been vocal about her disdain for Congress’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, among other issues. Trump’s response prompted Greene to receive threats across social media from the president’s supporters.

“I have to say this woman is being attacked from all sides right now… somehow she still had time to put up her Christmas tree, [it’s] not even Thanksgiving,” Kimmel joked in his monologue.

“Welcome to reality, Marj,” Kimmel added. “We’re glad to have you here. Make yourself at home. Feel free to check out our science wing while you have a chance.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, ABC