Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Trump Over Airport Security Chaos

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel criticized President Trump for worsening airport security chaos during the Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

Kimmel mocked Trump for golfing amid the crisis and highlighted the irony of Trump’s past criticism of President Obama.

The comedian also condemned Trump for celebrating the death of Robert Mueller.

As the Department of Homeland Security shutdown continues to wreak havoc across the nation’s airports, Jimmy Kimmel blasted President Donald Trump by using his own statement against him.

On Monday’s (March 23) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host touched on the long security lines at airports amid the shutdown, which has seen TSA workers without pay. To address this, Trump decided to deploy ICE agents to airports to help clear the backlog.

“This announcement caught officials at the Department of Homeland Security by surprise,” Kimmel said. “He didn’t bother to tell anyone. One DHS official told CBS, ‘I have no idea what we’re doing.’ And neither does [Trump], so welcome to the club.”

The comedian continued, “Somehow, Trump has found a way to make the airport even worse than it was. When do you think the last time he was even on a commercial flight or in an airport? 1989? Snakes have been on a plane more recently than Donald Trump.”

“All the tumult did not stop the president from playing golf this weekend,” Kimmel added. “Which made me nostalgic for this classic tweet from 2016.”

Kimmel then read Trump’s 2016 tweet, in which he attacked then-President Barack Obama: “While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster!”

“Oh, who said that? Oh, Donald Trump said that!” Kimmel noted. “Man, oh man. If Donald Trump ever met President Trump, he would hate him.”

Elsewhere in Monday’s monologue, Kimmel blasted Trump for celebrating the death of former FBI director Robert Mueller over the weekend. In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Robert Mueller just died. Good. I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people.”

A shocked Kimmel retorted, “I guess it’s like all of a sudden he’s had the truth bottled up for so long, it bursts out of him. So much time has elapsed since the last time he said something true, he erupts. He just comes out with a death wish, which is an important reminder because no matter how busy he is, President Trump will always carve out time to be a petty little b**ch.”

You can watch the full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.