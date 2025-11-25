What To Know Jimmy Kimmel mocked Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation from Congress, welcoming her to “reality” and referencing her public falling-out with Donald Trump.

In her resignation video, Greene criticized both Trump and Congress for ignoring ordinary Americans, lacking a healthcare plan, and dismissing the Epstein files as a hoax.

Kimmel also joked about a new sex scandal involving RFK Jr. and journalist Olivia Nuzzi, reading excerpts from alleged poems.

Jimmy Kimmel has invited Marjorie Taylor Greene to make herself at home in “reality” following the U.S. Representative’s (R-GA) resignation from Congress on Friday (November 21).

During Monday’s (November 24) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host commented on the resignation video Greene shared on social media on Friday evening. “There’s going to be one less puddle of sweat on the floor mat of the congressional gym,” he said, “because Marjorie Taylor Greene, yet another Trump superfan, learns that loyalty to him goes only one way.”

Kimmel then played a clip from the resignation video, in which Greene makes her announcement in front of a Christmas tree. “I have to say this woman is being attacked from all sides right now… somehow she still had time to put up her Christmas tree, [it’s] not even Thanksgiving,” the comedian quipped.

In her video, Greene took shots at Trump and his administration, saying how Congress ignores the needs of everyday Americans in favor of appeasing the super wealthy, how her party has no plan for healthcare, and that the Jeffrey Epstein files are real and not a hoax, as the President has previously claimed.

“Welcome to reality Marj,” Kimmel responded. “We’re glad to have you here. Make yourself at home. Feel free to check out our science wing while you have a chance.”

Greene’s resignation followed a falling-out with Trump amid the Epstein files drama. In a Truth Social post, the President blasted the Congresswoman, rescinding his endorsement of her and calling her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown.”

Elsewhere in Monday’s monologue, Kimmel touched on the ongoing drama surrounding Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his alleged sexting affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi last year.

Kimmel joked that Trump can breathe a sigh of relief as “his administration has a new sex scandal that for once has nothing to do with him,” referring to the latest reports of an alleged lurid “poem” Nuzzie received from RFK Jr. during their affair.

“Poems like, ‘I am a river. You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you.’ And, ‘Drink from me, love,’” Kimmel read on air before quipping, “It is safe for I have removed all the fluoride from my blood.”

Some of the alleged poems are so filthy, Kimmel had to give his audience a warning. “One of the words he used is so vile I had to look it up,” he explained. “It rhymes with belching and don’t look it up. It’s bad.”

“Poor Cheryl Hines,” Kimmel continued, referencing the actress married to RFK Jr, “she thought Curb Your Enthusiasm was over. Now every day she hears this.” He then played the iconic Curb theme music, which usually sounds after the show’s star and creator, Larry David, does something embarrassing.

“Pretty, pretty gross indeed,” Kimmel concluded, mimicking one of David’s catchphrases from the hit HBO sitcom.

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.