Kimmel Hits Back At Trump Over ‘Bum’ Comments: ‘Quiet, Piggy!’

Jimmy Kimmel used Donald Trump‘s own words against him on Thursday night (November 21) as he responded to the President’s latest social media rant calling for the late-night host’s firing.

At the top of Thursday’s monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the ABC host read out Trump’s Truth Social post, in which he slammed Kimmel’s “poor ratings” and urged “ABC Fake News” to “Get the bum off the air!!!”

“I’m the bum?” Kimmel responded before noting that the President “posted this at 12:49 am… 11 minutes after the show ended on the East Coast. Which is nice… he watches us live. Hi, Mr. President! Thanks for watching us on TV instead of on YouTube. We appreciate that. It’s viewers like you who keep us on the air, ironically.”

Kimmel said he’s “lost count” of how many times Trump has demanded his show be yanked off the air. “Talk about a snowflake, this guy. Every five weeks, he flips out and wants me fired,” he continued. “If you got this many threats from a neighbor, you’d have no problem getting a restraining order. The judge would be like, ‘Yeah, sounds like the guy’s nuts.’ Boom.”

The host then referenced his temporary suspension over comments made about the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, saying, “You’ve done this before. You tried to get me fired in September; it didn’t work, Mr. President.”

“He keeps saying we have bad ratings, and you should listen to him, because if anyone knows about bad ratings, it’s that guy,” he continued, throwing to a reel of clips from various news networks reporting on Trump’s rapidly decreasing approval ratings.

However, the comedian did propose an offer that would see him walk away from his long-running late-night show. “How about this…” he offered. “I’ll go when you go, okay? We’ll be a team. Let’s ride off into the sunset together like Butch Cassidy and the Suntan Kid.”

Kimmel left his most cutting remark until last, saying directly to Trump, “Until then, if I may borrow a phrase from you: quiet, piggy!”

The host was referencing how Trump insulted Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey aboard Air Force One last Friday (November 14). After Lucey tried asking a follow-up question about the Epstein files, the President told her, “Quiet, quiet, piggy.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.