Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump Over His Latest ‘Unbelievable’ Act

Martin Holmes
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Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube

What To Know

  • Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump for voting by mail in Florida after publicly denouncing mail-in voting as fraudulent.
  • Kimmel pointed out Trump’s false claim that the U.S. is the only country with mail-in voting.
  • The comedian also mocked Trump’s ongoing opposition to wind energy.

Jimmy Kimmel blasted Donald Trump as a hypocrite on Tuesday (March 24) after the president cast a mail-in vote despite complaining about their supposed illegality just a day before.

On Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host aired a clip of Trump talking in Memphis, where the president said, “It’s been brought to my attention today that we’re the only country that does mail-in voting. Mail-in voting means mail-in cheating. I call it mail-in-cheating.”

“That’s right, he prefers in-person cheating,” Kimmel quipped. “Preferably with a porn star shortly after his wife gives birth.”

The comedian also hit back at Trump’s claim that the U.S. is the only country that conducts mail-in voting. “When is somebody going to step in and tell him that’s not true?” Kimmel asked. “Thirty-four countries have mail-in voting! All the countries that have mail have mail-in voting!”

Kimmel went on to say, “Okay, so here’s where the real magic comes in. Guess what he did today? That’s right: He voted by mail today for the special election in Florida.”

“He’s unbelievable,” the host said. “Donald Trump claiming he wants to protect election integrity is like Bill Cosby telling you he’ll watch your drink for you. Next, we’re going to find out that his blow dryer is powered by a windmill or something.”

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Kimmel then turned his attention to Trump’s continued fight against wind energy, noting how the administration has paid $1 billion to a French energy company to stop the construction of wind turbines in North Carolina and New York.

“He has this weird hatred of what he calls windmills,” Kimmel continued. “He says they’re unsightly, they’re ugly monsters, they’re losers, a con job, they’re bad for the environment, and they make a lot of noise. Which is exactly how most of us feel about him!”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, ABC

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