The Monday, October 27, episode of The Voice will include the end of the Battle Rounds and the start of the Knockout Rounds, and the show is implementing a new buzzer feature for Season 28. Instead of a Save or a Steal in the Knockouts, each coach will have a “Mic Drop” button that they can use one time.

During the Knockouts, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg will be pairing up their eight remaining artists for head-to-head performances, with the contestants choosing their own songs to sing. The coaches then choose the winner of each Knockout and will also get to select one “Mic Drop” contestant from their group.

What is the Mic Drop on The Voice?

The coaches will use their Mic Drop button for a performance that wowed them in the Knockouts. Each team will have one Mic Drop winner, and then the power will turn to viewers to vote for their favorite from the four singers selected.

“I’m anxious to see who’s gonna get that top notch performance that deserves it,” Snoop said. “Because I got a couple people that could get it, but they just gotta prove it.”

Bublé added, “My Mic Drop will be used for the most incredible performance on my team.”

What does the Mic Drop winner get?

Whichever Mic Drop singer receives the most viewer votes will get the opportunity to perform at the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. The Mic Drop winner does not necessarily have to make to the Live Shows and will receive their victory performance regardless of how far they make it in the competition.

Who are the Knockout Round advisors for Season 28?

As the artists prepare for their Knockout Round performances, they’ll be mentored by their coaches and advisors. This season, Zac Brown will be the mentor for Team Bublé and Team Snoop, while Joe Walsh is the advisor for Team Reba and Team Niall.

Four artists from each team will move onto the Live Playoffs after the Knockout Rounds.

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC