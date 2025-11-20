What To Know Jamila Starwell won $10,000 on The Price Is Right after successfully playing the Grand Game by selecting four grocery items under the target price of $6.50.

Jamila Starwell was the first contestant called down to Bidder’s Row on November 19, and she jumped and screamed the whole way down. She won the first item up for bid, which was a his and hers golf club set.

Starwell bid $2,300. The actual retail price was $2,530, so Starwell got to come to the stage to play a game. The game show contestant screamed and yelled, “Oh my Godddd!” as she shook Drew Cary’s hand.

“Feels good, right?” the host asked. Starwell danced and said yes before playing the game.

Starwell played Grand Game for a chance to win up to $10,000. “Let’s go!” she shouted.

The Grand Game has contestants starting out with $1. They get a target price that they have to try not to go over. They get six grocery items and have to pick the four that are less than the target price.

For Starwell, her target price was $6.50. Each time she gets a price right, the price adds a zero to the end of it. Starwell started off with the yogurt, which was $1.79, so her prize turned to $10. For her next item, Starwell chose the cherry gelatin mix, which was $2.99. The prize went up to $100.

The nail polish remover was $3.49, so she won $1,000. Carey told her she could stop and take the $1,000 because if she got the next one wrong, she would lose everything.

Starwell consulted the people she came with. She decided to keep going and chose the throat drops as her final item. They were $5.49, so she won $10,000.

Starwell jumped up and down and punched the air in celebration. She put her hands in her face and then got up and hip bumped Carey. The game show contestant then did a dance/jog off the stage.

She did not make it to the Showcase as she only spun a .50, and her opponent spun a .90, but she still kept a smile on her face before walking off.