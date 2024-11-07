Erin Napier Drops Big Hint Fan-Favorite is Returning to ‘Home Town’

Erin Napier has left Home Town fans floored with a major hint that beloved flooring expert Mike Husers, AKA “Mike the Floor Guy,” is returning.

On Tuesday, November 5, the 39-year-old shared an Instagram photo on her page featuring Ben Napier lying on a hardwood floor. Ben stared up at the camera, and it appeared that the husband and wife were renovating the new home. However, in her caption, Erin shared that a certain someone installed the floor, and fans would soon find out who that person was.

“When y’all see who installed this oak flooring you’re gonna FREAK out (hint: it wasn’t @scotsman.co, who used it to stretch ha),” she wrote.

In the comments section, many fans took this as a sign that Mike, who has been missing from recent seasons, was coming back.

“IS MIKE BACK???” the top comment read with 300 likes.

“Don’t tease us, tell us it’s mike!!!! I’ve missed his sweet soul on the screen,” wrote another.

“We need Mike back on the show. His soft, sweet disposition is surely missed,” wrote a third.

“MIKE?!?!?! Please be Mike!” wrote a fourth.

Mike took a hiatus from TV two years ago, which Erin publicly addressed soon after as fans wondered where he went. “Guys, I know y’all miss Mike. We do too! He’s on a leave of absence caring for a family member with a long-term illness,” Erin wrote in a January 2022 post on X. “We’re in good hands though with our new hardwood restoration experts Terry and Mike (!) You’re going to love them!”

Mike also dealt with hip issues at the time, and Erin rallied fans to help donate to his surgery. “​​America’s favorite hardwood floor restoration expert, Mike Husers, has an impending surgery to fix a hip injury from years of crouching and sanding,” she wrote in a GoFundMe page that she launched. “Walking and working are becoming increasingly difficult so let’s show Mike we love him and make his surgery cost and the eight-week recovery away from work (which will be harder for him to walk away from than the recovery itself) a little easier. Thanks far and wide to his many fans!”

She provided an update on Mike’s health in March 2021. “Mike was out most of the season with decades-long hip injuries, awaiting surgery,” she wrote on X. “There are a few fleeting appearances! He had surgery last month and is doing well, we’ve heard.”

Napier has hosted HGTV’s Home Town with her husband since 2016; the show follows the couple as they restore homes, mainly in Laurel, Mississippi. The show’s success has led to various spinoffs, including Home Town Takeover and Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.

Home Town Season 8 premiered on January 7, 2024 on HGTV. New episodes are also available to stream on MAX.