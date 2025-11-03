Hoda Kotb Reunites With Ex Joel Schiffman After Daughters’ Halloween Celebration

What To Know Hoda Kotb reunited with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman to celebrate Halloween with their daughters, Haley and Hope.

The former couple, who split in 2022, have remained friendly coparents and frequently come together for holidays, birthdays, and special occasions for their children.

Kotb recently reflected on their breakup, emphasizing mutual love and the importance of prioritizing their daughters’ well-being through positive coparenting.

Hoda Kotb‘s Halloween weekend was full of fun costumes and heartwarming family moments.

The former Today host seemingly spent the spooky holiday with her ex-fiance, Joel Schiffman, as she shared photos of the two of them spending time together with their daughters, Haley, 8, and Hope, 6. “Funday Sunday!” Kotb captioned her Monday, November 3, Instagram post.

The upload’s first slide featured a sweet snap of Schiffman with the pair’s two kids. Kotb also shared a pic of the family of four at the dinner table, with their Halloween decorations still hanging in the background. The post’s final slide featured an adorable pic of Kotb’s dog, Waffles.

“Beautiful family!!” one fan commented underneath the post, while another added, “What a beautiful family day ❤️.”

“The girls are beautiful and that precious puppy ❤️ love the co parenting, as it should be. I know your girls are so loved and it’s beautiful to see,” someone else gushed. “Some don’t know how to properly do what’s right for the children and even if there are bumps, seems you and Joel have it down pat good for the girls best interest and that’s lovely to see. Adore your little family @hodakotb.”

Kotb and Schiffman dated privately for two years before taking their relationship public in 2015. They went on to adopt Haley and Hope in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and got engaged in 2019. In January 2022, Kotb announced on Today that she and Schiffman had called it quits.

The exes have remained friendly coparents in the years since their breakup and have reunited for holidays, birthdays, and other family events. Prior to their Halloween get-together, Kotb reunited with Schiffman to celebrate her 61st birthday in August.

One month later. Kotb opened up about her and Schiffman’s split during a September 22 appearance on Today. “I went to this retreat and had, kind of, an epiphany about my life. And I was realizing that you can love someone — I loved him very much, and still do to this day — but that person isn’t right for you in that moment,” she explained to Savannah Guthrie. “And you can say to yourself, ‘Wow. I’m ready to try to get other buckets of mine filled.'”

Kotb and Schiffman’s latest reunion comes two days after Kotb showed off Haley and Hope’s 2025 Halloween costumes via Instagram. “Happy halloween!!!” she captioned her Friday, October 31, Instagram post, which featured several trick-or-treating pics.

Haley and a friend dressed as NFL cheerleaders, with Haley repping the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hope, meanwhile, channeled her inner butterfly in a sparkly, purple dress, and matching wings. “Happiest Halloween 🧡 The girls look great!! Living your Best Life🎃,” one fan commented underneath the post. Another added, “Yeah for the Steeler cheerleader! Girls are growing fast! ❤️❤️.”

“They are so cute. I love the costumes🎃🎃🎃,” someone else shared. A different user commented, “Happy Halloween. Living your best life with your beautiful family! Who could ask for more? Brava Hoda!”