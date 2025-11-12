Ruby Rose Under Fire for ‘Bitter’ Comments About Sydney Sweeney

What To Know Ruby Rose publicly criticized Sydney Sweeney, blaming her for the poor box office performance of the biopic Christy and questioning her suitability for the lead role.

Rose’s comments sparked significant backlash and debate on social media, with many users accusing her of bitterness and questioning her own acting abilities.

The controversy reignited discussions about authentic casting in LGBTQ+ roles and Sweeney’s past political affiliations and public image.

Orange is the New Black star Ruby Rose has been branded “bitter” after she blamed “cretin” Sydney Sweeney for the movie Christy flopping at the box office.

The film, in which Sweeney plays trailblazing professional boxer Christy Martin, had its theatrical release on Friday (November 7). According to Box Office Mojo, the biopic debuted at $1.3 million, ranking it No. 12 on the worst wide openings list for films opening in more than 2,000 theaters.

Rose took to Threads on Tuesday (November 11), where she blasted Sweeney as the reason for the film’s box office failure. “The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material,” Rose wrote.

“Most of us were actually gay,” she continued. “It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time.”

Rose is best known for playing inmate Stella Carlin in Netflix’s prison drama Orange is the New Black and for her controversial turn as Batwoman in the CW superhero series. After backlash over her casting, Rose departed Batwoman after the first season.

The Australian actress, who is openly lesbian, slammed comments Sweeney made earlier on Tuesday, in which she addressed the film’s poor box office performance. “We don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. And christy has been the most impactful project of my life,” the Euphoria star wrote on Instagram.

“For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people.’ None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us,” Rose added.

Back in August, Sweeney faced backlash for starring in a controversial American Eagle jeans ad campaign, which critics claimed encouraged white supremacy and eugenics. Around the same time, the Guardian reported that Sweeney was registered as a Republican voter in Florida.

“You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period,” Rose concluded. “Christy deserved better.”

Fans took to social media to react to Rose’s comments, with one Reddit user writing, “She seems like a bitter, angry person.”

“Maybe aim that hate at whoever did casting and not your competition,” said another.

“Has anyone seen ruby rose act? I’m just asking, because I don’t think even Ruby has,” one commenter quipped.

“Ruby is just bitter that Sydney got the role and is more successful than her,” said another.

Another added, “I don’t think Sydney Sweeney is a bad actress. I don’t think she’s a great actress, either. But the key is that I haven’t seen enough of her roles to have a strong opinion. But Ruby Rose is definitely bad at acting.”

“Sydney Sweeney might not be an Oscar winning actress but if I’m choosing between her and Ruby Rose, just hand the gold statue to Sydney,” one fan wrote.

However, others saw Rose’s point, including one fan who wrote, “She kinda nailed it though with no one wants to see someone who hates us parading around pretending to be one of us.”

Another added, “Ruby rose sucks. That said, I do agree that a lesbian or at the very least, an ally, would have been a much better fit for this role.”