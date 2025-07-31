Trump White House Chimes in on Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad Controversy

The White House has said that the Left’s “moronic” reaction to Sydney Sweeney‘s American Eagle jeans ad campaign is a “big reason why” Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

In the advertisement, the Euphoria actress says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

Some critics blasted the commercial claiming it encouraged white supremacy and eugenics, the discredited theory that humans can be improved through selective breeding of populations.

“The American Eagles [sic] ad wasn’t just a commercial. It was a love letter to white nationalism and eugenic fantasies, and Sydney Sweeney knew it,” activist Zellie Imani wrote on X.

Reacting to the backlash, White House communications manager Steven Cheung wrote, “Cancel culture run amok. This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They’re tired of this bulls***.”

Former NBC News host Megyn Kelly added, “[Sweeney’s] being called a white supremacist by people who don’t like her latest ad, which is for American Eagle. She’s advertising jeans, and yet the lunatics on the Left think she’s advertising white supremacy. This is obviously a reference to her body and not to her skin color, but the lunatic left is going to do what the lunatic left is going to do.”

She continued, “They’re upset because it’s about who gets to be the face of America’s Best Genes. They think it’s no accident that they’ve chosen a white, thin woman because you’re, I guess, not allowed to celebrate those things in any way, shape, or form. But they’re completely ignoring the reference to her body, which is the thing she’s famous for. It’s just absurd.”

Donald Trump Jr. also chimed in on the matter, sharing an A.I. photo of his father posing in double denim, similar to Sweeney in the American Eagle advertisement. “That Hanse…. Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!” Trump Jr. wrote, referencing a line from the film Zoolander.

“Are you really proudly posting image of your father while he is already an international laughingstock?,” wrote one Instagram commenter in response to Trump Jr’s post.

“He can wear double denim but he can’t release the Epstein list,” said another.

“That’s enough internet for the week,” another added.