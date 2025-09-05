For the first time since she received backlash for an American Eagle campaign, Sydney Sweeney is breaking her silence about the controversy. As she gears up to promote her upcoming film Christy, in which she plays boxer Christy Martin, at the Toronto Film Festival, the actress made a very telling statement.

“I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I’m not there to talk about jeans,” Sweeney told Vanity Fair. “The movie’s about Christy and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about.”

In the American Eagle jeans campaign released over the summer, Sweeney modeled the denim and said, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.” A print ad showed the Euphoria star in a denim look with the phrase, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” written across it.

The ads received extreme backlash, with some claiming that they promoted white supremacy and eugenics. The campaign went viral, with even Donald Trump weighing in after reports surfaced that she was registered as a Republican. “If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” he said.

Despite all the buzz, Sweeney is making it clear that her work is her focus at this time. In addition to Christy, which premieres at the Toronto Film Festival on September 5 and will have its theatrical release on November 7, she also stars in The Housemaid this year. The highly-anticipated book-to-screen adaptation also stars Amanda Seyfried and will be released on December 19.

Plus, of course, Sweeney is hard at work on Season 3 of Euphoria. Filming for Season 3 began earlier this year and the show is expected to return in 2026, which will be four years after the release of its previous season in early 2022.