Sydney Sweeney undergoes a shocking transformation to portray professional boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming film Christy.

The David Michôd-directed biopic tells the powerful story of the trailblazing fighter who broke barriers and became one of the most recognizable figures in women’s boxing during the 1990s, both for her abilities inside the ring and her courageous fight outside of it.

The film caused quite a buzz at the Toronto International Film Festival when it debuted in September 2025, and it is set to hit the ground running when it is released in theaters, as it garners awards buzz for its cast. Here is everything we know so far about the sports biopic.

When will Christy be released?

Christy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025 and will debut in theaters on November 7, 2025.

What is Christy about?

The biopic follows the trials and tribulations of sports legend Christy Martin, who was known in the ’90s boxing circuit as “The Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Born and raised in West Virginia, Martin became one of the most recognizable women in the ring. But behind her success, she was trapped in an abusive marriage to her trainer/manager/husband Jim Martin (played by an almost unrecognizable Ben Foster).

The official logline is as follows:

“Christy Martin never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia — until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim. But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it — confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life.”

Who stars in Christy?

Christy stars Sydney Sweeney in the titular role, who was said to have gained 30 lbs. of muscle for the part. The role of her abusive husband, Jim Martin, is played by Ben Foster, who has equally transformed for the film.

Merritt Wever and Ethan Embry play Joyce and Johnny Salters, who are described as part of Christy’s West Virginia family. Chad L. Coleman plays legendary boxing promoter Don King, and Katy O’Brian portrays Lisa Holewyne, Christy’s former opponent turned friend.

Who is behind the camera in Christy?

Christy is directed by David Michôd and written by Michôd and Mirrah Foulkes, based on a story by Katherine Fugate.

The film is produced by Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Teddy Schwarzman, Brent Stiefel, Justin Lothrop, Michôd, and Sweeney. Mirrah Foulkes, John Friedberg, Michael Heimler, Harrison Huffman, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz, Nick Shumaker, and Brad Zimmerman are exec producers.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there certainly is. In the trailer, Sweeney is transformed into a paragon of the era with a mullet-esque mop of dark curly hair, a fighter’s stocky build, and Martin’s signature pink threads. Set to the tune of “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks, the trailer takes viewers through Martin’s rise to fame, her athletic triumphs and losses, and the dark side of her marriage. You can watch it above.

Christy, In theaters, November 7, 2025