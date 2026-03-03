Nicole Kidman Reunites With Former ‘Crush’ Jimmy Fallon on ‘Tonight Show’

What To Know Nicole Kidman appeared on The Tonight Show to promote her upcoming Prime Video series Scarpetta.

Kidman previously teased Fallon about missing his chance to date her years ago, recalling an awkward encounter at his apartment.

The Oscar-winning actress finalized her divorce from Keith Urban in September 2025.

Newly single Nicole Kidman returned to The Tonight Show on Monday (March 2), where she reunited with host Jimmy Fallon, the man she once confessed to having a “crush” on.

The Oscar-winning actress, who finalized her divorce from Keith Urban in September, appeared on the show to promote her upcoming Prime Video series Scarpetta, which premieres on March 11. Kidman was excited to be back on the late-night show, reminding Fallon it’s been “four years” since they last saw each other.

“You’ve been busy!” Fallon replied.

“I’m so happy to be back,” Kidman said.

Fallon quipped, “I want you to come back all the time. I want you to come back like once a month. I love having you on!”

The Perfect Couple star also put the comedian on the spot, playfully teasing him to name all seven continents. And she promised she’d be back on the show to promote the upcoming Practical Magic sequel, noting how she and Fallon will be “drinking midnight margaritas” together.

Kidman previously admitted to having a crush on Fallon when she appeared on The Tonight Show in 2015. She recalled how a mutual friend brought her over to Fallon’s apartment, but the potential date didn’t exactly go as planned.

“So I go over there, and you’re there in a baseball cap and nothing, and you wouldn’t talk. You didn’t say anything,” Kidman shared, per Daily Mail. “And then you put a video game on or something, and I’m like, ‘This is so bad.’ And you didn’t talk at all.”

She said after about an hour and a half, she thought to herself, “‘He has no interest, this is so embarrassing.’ And I left and went, ‘Okay, no chemistry,’ and I went, ‘Maybe he’s gay.'”

At the time, Fallon seemed genuinely surprised by the revelation, saying, “I am in shock right now. I can’t believe I dated Nicole Kidman. This is fantastic.”

Kidman returned to The Tonight Show in 2016 and brought up another instance where Fallon rejected her advances. She revealed how they’d both been at director David Fincher‘s house for a party, and she was waiting for him to ask for her number.

“We were lurking in the kitchen after everyone went out, and I’m like waiting and waiting and waiting,” the Big Little Lies alum shared. “This is so true, and you know it!”

Kidman married Urban in 2006, and the former couple had two children together, Sunday (16) and Faith (14). She was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001; the pair adopted two children, Bella (32) and Connor (30).

Fallon went on to marry film producer Nancy Juvonen in 2007; the couple shares two children, Winnie (11) and Frances (10).