Jimmy Fallon’s 2 Daughters Look All Grown Up in New Family Vacation Photos

What To Know Jimmy Fallon’s daughters, Winnie and Franny, look all grown up in new snaps he shared from his family’s recent vacation.

Fans and celebrities shared their love for the family photos via social media.

Fallon’s wife, Nancy Juvonen, and kids, famously appeared in several at-home episodes of The Tonight Show during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jimmy Fallon gave fans a new glimpse into his life off the small screen, and fans can’t believe how grown-up his kids are.

Fallon took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 25, to share photos of his family from a recent trip to Hawaii. “Mahalo, Maui.🌺,” Fallon captioned the upload, which included a group photo of himself, his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and their two daughters, Winnie and Franny, posing in front of palm trees.

The family all sported leis, while Juvonen and the girls each wore a tropical flower in their hair. The post’s other slides featured a funny photo of the family peeking out from behind the palm trees, as well as a snap of the group doing a shaka hand gesture.

Fans and celebrities reacted to the family photos in the post’s comments, with Andy Cohen writing, “These are GREAT.” Cheri Oteri shared, “Beautiful family Jimmy🥰.” HGTV’s Jasmine Roth commented, “Cute fam! Enjoy your vacation! 🌺.”

Justin Timberlake left a red balloon emoji under the post, while Jordan Fisher posted a heart-hands emoji. The Tonight Show‘s official Instagram page simply wrote, “Aloha!”

“Imagine having Jimmy Fallon as your dad! 😁 beautiful family !! Enjoy the vacation! ❤️,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Omg! Those little girls from the at-home Covid shows have grown up! Beautiful family!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

Someone else shared, “Look how tall your beautiful baby girls are! So sweet ❤️.” A different person posted, “So cute. Your daughter in front of your wife looks like her. Your other daughter in front of you looks like you.❤️❤️ Beautiful family.”

Fallon and Juvonen met on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2004 and got married in 2007. The couple became parents with the birth of Winnie via surrogate in 2013. Franny (full name Frances) was also born via surrogate in 2014.

Fallon has primarily kept his family and work lives separate over the years, only occasionally sharing pictures of his wife and kids via social media. During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Juvonen, Winnie, and Franny frequently appeared on episodes of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, which they helped Fallon film and produce from their home.

Last month, Fallon shared some sweet photos of himself and Franny playing in the snowy streets of New York City. “OMG the spoon under the pillow and pajamas inside out thing worked!! #FatherDaughterDay,” he captioned the January 26 Instagram post.

Fallon’s family last appeared on his Instagram feed in August 2025. “This is before my sister-in-law said, ‘a little less,’” he wrote alongside a funny photo of himself, Juvonen, and the girls doing funny poses while standing on a dock.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, NBC