‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Has Wild Celebration After Winning $25,000 on Rat Race

What To Know Phillip Scott won $25,000 on The Price Is Right‘s Rat Race after guessing only one item’s price.

Scott also won the Showcase Showdown.

Read on to find out how and what he won on TPIR below.

The Price Is Right contestant had a wild celebration after his lucky win on Rat Race. The game show contestant won $25,000 after only getting one price right.

Phillip Scott won the sixth item up for bid, which was Helen Ficalora 14k gold jewelry, which included dangle earrings and three stackable rings. Scott bid $1,200, which was the second-lowest bid. However, he won because the jewelry cost $1,420.

The contestant, who was on a second date, had the chance to win up to $40,000 on the popular Rat Race game. For the game, the contestant must guess the prices of various items within specific price ranges. Each time they are right, they get to pick a colored mechanical rat for a total of three. If the rats they pick come in first, second, or third place, they win different amounts of money.

The first item was organic pineapple jerky. He had to guess the price within $1. Scott guessed $1.50, but missed the mark, since it was $2.59.

A USB headset with a noise-canceling microphone was the second item. Scott had to guess that price within $10. Despite his date telling him to pick $40, he went with $50. They were $40, so he fell right in the range he needed. Scott picked the green rat for his first pick.

For the third item, Scott had to be within $100. It was a portable air fryer with four different cooking methods. Scott said it was $300. The price was $180, so he didn’t get to pick another rat.

Model Rachel Reynolds let the rats go to see which one would come in first. By a stroke of luck, green came in first, which meant that Scott won $25,000.

“No way!” he shouted as he jumped up and down. “No way!”

“What?!” Scott yelled as he ran over to model James O’Halloran.

Scott won the second Showcase Showdown, as he spun an 85. He also had a wild celebration then.

Scott’s Showcase featured smart kitchen appliances, including a food processor, an electric range, a dishwasher, an automatic hand stirrer, a microwave, and a refrigerator. The next were smart home supplies, including a smart touch screen, friendship lamps, and a robot treat dispenser. The final prize was a Hyundai Elantra SEL Sport.

He bid $22,000. The actual price was $30,856, which was a difference of $8,856. Since his opponent was over $30,000 under the price, Scott won. He took home $57,316 worth of prizes and cash.

Since taping the show, Scott shared that he and his date went on more dates and anticipate more in the future.