'The Price Is Right' Contestant Has Last-Moment Car Win After Unlucky Picks

Brittany Sims
Comments
'The Price Is Right' Season 54, November 5, 2025 episode.
The Price Is Right/YouTube
What To Know

  • Drew Rodriguez, a contestant from California, won a gas range and stove with a successful $901 bid on The Price Is Right.
  • Despite several incorrect guesses in the Pocket Change game, Rodriguez won a 2025 Nissan Kicks by drawing a $0.75 envelope at the last moment, surpassing the required $1.00 total.
  • Rodriguez did not advance to the Showcase after spinning a total of 70 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, falling short of the needed 85.

A The Price Is Right contestant won a car at the last moment after he had some unlucky picks earlier in the game. It took until the last card for him to win.

Drew Rodriguez, from Fireball, California, won the fifth item up for bid, which was a gas range and stove with a tea kettle. He had the highest bid of $901. The actual retail price was $933.

He made it to the stage to play Pocket Change for a 2025 Nissan Kicks. The way the game works is The Price Is Right contestant is given the first number of the car. They have to guess the next four. If they are wrong, they are not out, but the price of the car goes up $0.25 every time they are wrong. Whatever total they have at the end, the contestant has to match or beat that by picking envelopes off the wall with various amounts on them when they are right.

The number given was two. Rodriguez chose five, but was wrong, so the car went up to $0.50. He then went with three and was right and picked an envelope off the board.

For the third number, the game show contestant picked seven and was wrong, making the car $0.75. But then he picked four and got to pick an envelope off the board.

Rodriguez was right on the fourth number when he picked one, giving him his third envelope. For the last number, the car went up to $1.00 when he picked five. The correct number was seven, and he selected his last envelope. This made the car $23,417. But, he had to beat $1.00.

Rodriguez was given $0.25 to begin with. Then, host Drew Carey opened the envelopes to reveal the amounts. The first envelope had $0.05 in it, moving him to $0.30.

“Almost there,” the contestant said.

The second envelope had another nickel in it. “There are only four of these,” Carey said. “So, you’ve already used two.”

“Oh my God, bro,” the host said, before he revealed the third $0.05 envelope. This gave Rodriguez $0.40.

But, he lucked out in the end, because the final envelope had $0.75 in it, giving him a total of $1.15.

“I should have grabbed this one first,” Carey said, holding up the $0.75 card.

Rodriguez spun a total of 70 on the Showcase Showdown wheel. He needed an 85 or higher, so he did not advance to the Showcase.

