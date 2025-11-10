‘Today’: Sheinelle Jones’ Daughter Clara Joins Her for Special Interview

What To Know Sheinelle Jones brought her 13-year-old daughter Clara to London for a special Today interview.

Fans gushed over the mother-daughter duo’s sweet behind-the-scenes photos with Wicked: For Good stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Jones previously thanked Today fans for supporting her family after the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, earlier this year.

Sheinelle Jones turned her latest Today assignment into a sweet mother-daughter trip.

Jones’ 13-year-old daughter, Clara, traveled with her to London to watch her film her upcoming interview with Wicked: For Good stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

“I couldn’t think of two better ladies to connect with, and jump back into doing sit-down interviews again. 🥹 I promise we did more than hug! Haha ✨,” Jones captioned behind-the-scenes pics from the interview via Instagram on Sunday, November 9. “I love @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo, and you are going to LOVE the second act of @wickedmovie . It’s just … beyond. So so good!”

Jones went on to add that “Clara got to see her mom stay up late the night before – preparing, before our beautiful conversation.” She concluded the post by writing, “I can’t wait for you to hear it next week on @todayshow 💗💚.”

Jones’ Instagram carousel included pictures of herself sharing hugs with Erivo and Grande. Clara also joined her mother and the actresses for a fun group photo. Jones channeled Erivo’s Elphaba in a green satin pantsuit, while Clara sported a black-and-white plaid jacket and skirt set.

Jenna Bush Hager left three red heart emojis underneath the post, while Today‘s Instagram account fittingly commented with pink and green hearts. “Clara is so beautiful. ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Magical 💫 you are beauty & grace. So glad Clara could witness this. (Your outfit is 🔥) 💚💗.”

“Please tell me that’s not Clara and she didn’t grow up overnight! What a beauty. ❤️,” someone else shared. A different user wrote, “What an amazing experience for both you and your beautiful daughter!!🤩🤩.”

On Sunday, Jones also shared an Instagram Story photo of Clara posing in front of one of London’s iconic red phone booths. “Hey London✨,” she captioned the pic.

Jones shared her three kids — son Kayin, 16, and twins Clara and Uche Jr., 13 — with her late husband, Uche Ojeh, who died of brain cancer at the age of 45 in May. Jones returned to Today in September after taking several months off amid her husband’s private health struggles.

Jones took to social media after her first full week back on the show to thank fans for supporting her and her family. “I really underestimated the amount of stuff that we’re all holding, and so, thank you for holding mine with care,” she said in a September 12 Instagram video. “I’m saying thank you on behalf of myself and the kids, like, I know they see it. They’re old enough now, they’re on social. And you guys have been so kind to me and to them, and I love you for that.”

