‘Today’ Host Sheinelle Jones Breaks Down in Tears After Reading Heartfelt Fan Mail

What To Know Sheinelle Jones was moved by heartfelt fan mail she received following the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, earlier this year.

Jones returned to Today in September and openly discussed her ongoing grief and the challenges of adjusting to her new reality.

Jones previously expressed gratitude to her colleagues and fans for their kindness, saying their messages and prayers have been a vital source of comfort and strength for her and her children.

Sheinelle Jones continues to receive love from Today fans in the months since her husband, Uche Ojeh’s, death.

In a Tuesday, November 4, Instagram Story post, Jones shared a pic of herself crying after reading a pile of fan mail. “I read your beautiful cards and letters until my tears say it’s time to give it a rest for the day,” she captioned the photo. “Thank you so much for the love you send to me & the kids ❤️.”

Jones compiled her fan mail into a laundry basket in the photo. Seen on top of the pile was a booklet titled The Widow’s Comeback. Jones, herself, became a widow earlier this year following her husband’s unexpected death.

Savannah Guthrie broke news that Ojeh had died of the brain cancer glioblastoma on the May 23 episode of Today. “There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him.”

Jones and Ojeh met at Northwestern University in the ’90s and tied the knot in 2007. The couple became parents with the birth of their son, Kayin, in 2009, and later welcomed twins, Clara and Uche Jr., in 2012. Prior to Ojeh’s death, Jones had been absent from Today since December 2024 to deal with an unspecified family health matter.

Jones returned to Today on September 5, during which she opened up to Guthrie about her grief journey. “In this moment, I’m okay. Day to day, I’m okay,” she shared in a prerecorded interview. “From a macropicture, how I’m doing? My heart is shattered. My heart is shattered in a million pieces. The life that I’ve known since I was 19 is no more.”

At the time, Jones revealed that she learned of Ojeh’s brain cancer diagnosis shortly after she ran the New York City Marathon in 2023, and that she would support him during his chemotherapy treatments after leaving the Today set in the mornings.

“When he was dying, I would say, ‘This sucks and it’s scary.’ But if you asked me, this was gonna be my fate, I would do it all over again,” Jones tearfully shared.

Back in Today‘s Studio 1A, Jones thanked her colleagues and the show’s fans for their support. “You guys have been my oxygen. And you guys at home, all the messages and prayers and I’m so thankful. This is my dream, and I didn’t know how I would feel today,” she gushed. “But walking through 30 Rock — I felt humbled by it, and I’m honored that we took this much time for me to be able to share our love story. And so, here I am.”

Jones gave fans another update on how she’s doing via social media after her first full week back on Today. “I am so thankful for so many of you who have shared your ups and your downs with me in the wake of me sharing my journey,” she said in a September 12 Instagram video. “I will tell you, this week has been so overwhelmingly kind in the best of ways, and anything I gave in that interview and in the last days, you guys have just given it back to me. If I picture a cup, it’s just overflowing, more than I could have ever imagined, truly. And it’s just what keeps me going.”

She continued, “I really underestimated the amount of stuff that we’re all holding, and so, thank you for holding mine with care. I’m saying thank you on behalf of myself and the kids, like, I know they see it. They’re old enough now, they’re on social. And you guys have been so kind to me and to them, and I love you for that.”

