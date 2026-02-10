‘Will Trent’ Surprise! Angie & Seth’s Impromptu Wedding Ends in Tears

What To Know The latest episode of Will Trent included a surprise wedding.

Angie took Seth to the place where they first met to stage an impromptu nuptial ceremony.

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Will Trent Season 4 Episode 6, “You’re Not That Person Anymore.”]

Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) may not have ever fancied herself a romantic, but that all changed on Tuesday’s (February 10) episode of Will Trent, when she staged an impromptu surprise wedding for Dr. Seth (Scott Foley) at the place where they first met, after he was hit by a car while biking on the side of a road, and she transported him to the hospital.

After wrestling with what to write in her surprise vows — and getting the heartfelt blessing of Will (Ramón Rodríguez), who answered her worries about making it special with, “How could it not be special, Ange? He gets to marry you” — Angie convinced Seth to join her for dinner out. Instead of a restaurant, though, she took him to that same roadside, where Franklin Wilks (Kevin Daniels) was waiting to officiate.

Though Seth was caught off guard, he didn’t hesitate.

Angie delivered her vows first, saying through happy tears, “Seth, you changed my life. It’s as simple as that. You see me differently than anyone ever has, and yet, I feel like I’m nothing but myself when I’m around you. I feel so accepted. You make me feel so cherished. When I see myself through your eyes, I feel hopeful. I never expected to be anyone’s wife, and I never expected to be anyone’s mother, and you made me both. And I’m so grateful. I love you so much.”

Then, Seth reciprocated with his own on-the-spot remarks, saying, “Angie, when I fell and broke my arm right over there, I remember thinking, ‘You idiot, taking up biking, why did you do this?’ Then I saw you, and you were why. I love you, Angie. I’m so happy. You make me so happy, and we get to start a family together. It’s all, it’s just so wonderful.”

After that, the two exchanged rings and sealed it with a kiss.

Was Will really OK with her falling in love with and marrying another man? Sort of. While consoling Faith (Iantha Richardson) over her devastation for helping to entrap and ultimately arrest Malcolm (Devaughn Nixon) — who was seeking revenge against a pharmaceutical executive for the death of his young son in the bank robbery and who she’d developed real feelings for — he spoke about his state of mind. “You know, it’s hard to imagine, believe sometimes that you could actually move on. But you do,” Will said.

With that, Angie is now blissfully married, and Foley’s cryptic warning that the character wouldn’t get the girl in a show named after her ex proved to be a ruse.

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC