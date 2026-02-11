‘Today,’ ‘GMA’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings Revealed: Who’s on Top?

What To Know NBC’s Today retained its lead as the top morning broadcast in both total viewers and the key 25-54 demo for the week of January 26.

GMA showed the strongest year-over-year growth, increasing in both total viewers and the key demo.

CBS Mornings was the only show down in both measured categories.

The latest morning news ratings are in, and NBC’s Today just managed to hold on to the top spot in both total viewers and the key demo for the second week in a row.

According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen’s national live+same-day big data plus program ratings, Today ranked as the No. 1 overall morning broadcast for the week of January 26. The show averaged 3.095 million total viewers and 652,000 viewers in the Adults 25-54 demo. It just squeaked out ABC’s Good Morning America by 30,000 more total viewers.

These numbers put Today up five percent in total viewers and seven percent in the demo compared to the previous week. The show was also up 14 percent in total viewers compared to the same week in 2025, though it was down eight percent in the demo.

GMA averaged 3.065 million total viewers and 527,000 demo viewers for the week of January 26. Compared to the week prior, the ABC News program was up seven percent in total viewers and three percent in the key demo. It was also the only morning broadcast to show year-over-year increases in both measured categories, with a 15 percent bump in total viewers and in the demo.

CBS Mornings trailed with 1.833 million total viewers and 285,000 demo viewers for the week. This was down three percent in total viewers and down 13 percent in the key demo compared to the previous week. The show was also down from last year, with a 14 percent drop in total viewers and a 30 percent drop in the demo.

The ratings follow several shake-ups at CBS News, including the promotion of former CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil to anchor of CBS Evening News. CBS Mornings continues to be co-hosted by Gayle King and Nate Burleson, with features host Vladimir Duthiers.

GMA is co-hosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan, with Rebecca Jarvis serving as Friday co-host.

Today is usually co-hosted by lead anchors Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin; however, Savannah was absent last week amid the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie. Savannah remains on hiatus, with her retired former co-host, Hoda Kotb, recently filling in for her at the desk.

