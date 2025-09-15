‘Today’: Sheinelle Jones Gets Candid About How She’s Coping After Return to Show

Sheinelle Jones is feeling the love from fans as she returns to her regular role on Today.

Following the end of her first week back on the NBC morning since her husband Uche Ojeh’s death, Jones took to Instagram to share a special message with viewers. “Every day this week, I thought, ‘Okay, I just want to, like, sit down and tell people how I’m feeling,'” she said in a Friday, September 12, video. “And then, the days would come and go — and it was a lot. This week was a lot for me. It was a lot. And so, now, here we are, Friday, and I have the bandwidth to sit and just say thank you. Really, thank you.”

Noting she’s not one to usually read social media comments, Jones said she recently made an exception to read what fans have said about their own experiences with grief and loss. “I am so thankful for so many of you who have shared your ups and your downs with me in the wake of me sharing my journey,” she gushed. “I will tell you, this week has been so overwhelmingly kind in the best of ways, and anything I gave in that interview and in the last days, you guys have just given it back to me. If I picture a cup, it’s just overflowing, more than I could have ever imagined, truly. And it’s just what keeps me going.”

While falling back into her Today hosting role has been “easy,” Jones said it’s the off-screen moments that have been difficult. Upon getting ready for work on September 8, Jones realized she no longer had to worry about waking up Ojeh by staying quiet and keeping the lights off. On her way home from work one day last week, Jones cried in the car after passing by an exhibit she and Ojeh once went to for a date night.

“I just want you to know that it’s been a week, and I love doing the show, and I’m relieved that I love doing it. It makes me happy. I love being with my friends. I love the guests that come on. I just love it so much,” Jones continued. “It’s kind of like my happy place, more than I realized, even. And so, I love doing it. And then, when the show’s over, it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah. Okay. This is it. This is my reality, isn’t it?’ So, it’s just a constant wave.”

Jones said that she looks forward to the moment she no longer has to “fight for my joy.” She concluded her video message by once again thanking fans for their support.

“I really underestimated the amount of stuff that we’re all holding, and so, thank you for holding mine with care,” Jones stated. “I’m saying thank you on behalf of myself and the kids, like, I know they see it. They’re old enough now, they’re on social. And you guys have been so kind to me and to them, and I love you for that.”

Jones began her months-long Today hiatus in December 2024, explaining via Instagram the following month that she was taking time off to deal with a “family health matter.” On Today‘s May 23 episode, Jones’ colleagues announced that Ojeh had died at the age of 45 following a private battle with the brain cancer glioblastoma. (Jones and Ojeh shared son Kayin, 16, and twins Clara and Uche Jr., 13.)

Jones made her official Today return on September 5 before beginning her first full week back on September 8.

