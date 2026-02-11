‘Cross’ Season 2’s Newcomers, Explained

What To Know The second season of Cross has premiered with its first three episodes on Prime Video.

It introduces a number of new characters, and here we’re listing out what we know about them so far.

[Warning: This post contains spoilers for Cross Season 2 Episodes 1-3.]

The second season of Cross kicked off on a chaotic note, with the newest serial killer revealed right away.

The first three episodes of Cross, which dropped on Prime Video on Wednesday (February 11), bring us back into the orbit of Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge). Right away, he’s grappling with relationship complications with both his love interest, Elle (Samantha Walkes), and his best friend, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), while also trying to solve the new case(s) at hand.

Along the way, we meet several newcomers who are at the center of the action — whether they’re villains in the traditional sense remains to be seen.

Here’s what to know about the three newbies of Cross Season 2.

Jeanine Mason as Rebecca

In the premiere alone, we learn some critical intel about Rebecca (portrayed by Jeanine Mason). While attacking apparent sex trafficker Richie, she reveals she’s getting revenge for what he did to her mother, whom she found dead as a young girl.

“I am the daughter of Dr. Gabriela Alejandra Porras: healer, teacher, and protector of the poor, the forgotten, and the maltreated,” she says.

In addition to taking out creeps like Richie, Rebecca says she’s out to finish her mother’s mission and seek vengeance for all of the kids who were hurt in Crestbrook.

Wes Chatham as Donnie

Donnie is the strong, silent type, it seems, and is willing to play sidekick to Rebecca on her vengeance mission. In the premiere, we see him rescuing trafficked girls from the billionaire’s island before burning the men inside alive. By the third episode, he’s surreptitiously stabbing someone in the bushes during a wedding feast in a small town.

Michelle C. Bonilla as Aunt Clare

Clare, the sister of Rebecca’s late mother, encourages Rebecca’s vigilante adventures … even if she doesn’t seem to get her own hands dirty in the process.

Matthew Lillard as Lance Durand

We don’t know much about Lance Durand except that he’s the billionaire head of Crestbrook and is thus in the crosshairs of vigilante Rebecca, for reasons that are still unclear. He has asked the police department, including Alex, for protection from being targeted by the killer.

Deidrie Henry as LaDonna

At the end of Episode 3, Sampson finally comes face-to-face with his mysterious birth mother, LaDonna (Deidrie Henry). According to Alex, Sampson’s mother took money from his grandmother, NanaMama, which had been intended to convince her to set him up for adoption. Meanwhile, Sampson was convinced his whole life that she was dead … until she ended up in jail in connection with a murder case.

Douglas Nyback as Larsen

This overzealous DHS agent is highly suspicious. In addition to trying to call off a sting on a trafficking case and shooting a would-be witness, Larsen also intercedes in a key interrogation and helps the suspect escape. Too bad he ultimately ends up dead for his trouble.

Rene Moran as Lincoln Esteban

Lincoln is also a mysterious character who was tracking a truck carrying trafficked victims. After he’s apprehended by Cross and Sampson, his interrogation goes badly thanks to Larsen’s interruptions. We next see him — missing a finger like many of Rebecca’s victims — showing up at her door and saying, “I found you.”

We’ll have to wait and see what else we can find out about Cross Season 2’s newest characters when Episode 4 drops on February 18!

Cross, Wednesdays, Prime Video