What To Know Savannah Guthrie kicked off Today‘s new Homecoming Today segment series by visiting her hometown of Tucson, Arizona.

During the visit, Guthrie reunited with her mother and sister, marking a rare TV appearance for her family.

The segment also featured Guthrie’s return to her alma mater, the University of Arizona.

Savannah Guthrie has Today to thank for her latest family reunion.

Guthrie launched the NBC morning show’s new segment series, Homecoming Today, on Wednesday, November 5, by bringing viewers along on a trip to her hometown of Tucson, Arizona. “When people ask me, ‘Where are you from?’ I’m always proud when I say, ‘Tucson, Arizona.’ I grew up there, went to college there, my mom still lives there, and honestly, a part of me has really never left,” she said in Studio 1A. “So, thanks to our sponsor, Visit Tucson, I got a chance to go home to show you everything from the giants of the desert to the people who raised me, and really, why Tucson is unlike anywhere else in the world.”

In the prerecorded package, Guthrie did everything from taking in the city’s stunning desert landscape to helping an artist paint a mural on a building to visiting a variety of animals at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

Guthrie also visited her alma mater, the University of Arizona, where she was greeted by the school’s president, band, cheerleaders, and students. At her old Pi Beta Phi sorority house, the organization’s current members surprised Guthrie with the sorority’s class photos from the 1991 to ’92 school year. “Big hair, don’t care,” Guthrie said of her throwback pic.

However, the most sentimental part of the trip for Guthrie was when she grabbed a meal with her loved ones. “By far, my favorite part about Tucson is family,” Guthrie said in a voiceover. “El Charro is the oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant in America, and the perfect place to catch up with mine — my mom, Nancy, and sister, Annie.”

After doing a toast with their drinks, Guthrie asked her mother what made her parents want to plant their family’s roots in Tucson. “It’s so wonderful. Just the air, the quality of life is laid back and gentle,” Nancy said before joking, “I like to watch the javelina eat my plants.”

Guthrie ended the segment on a sweet note, telling her mom and sister, “The best thing about Tucson is coming home and seeing you guys.”

In addition to Annie, Guthrie also has a brother named Cameron. The Today coanchor’s father, Charles, died of a heart attack when she was 16 years old. She described her dad as “an amazing, magnetic, joyous, charismatic, incredibly loving, warm, kind, forbearing personality” on a February 2024 episode of Hoda Kotb‘s Making Space podcast.

“Sometimes it feels good if I can have a tear or cry for my father. I’m glad because it’s an act of love,” Guthrie shared. “It’s me saying, I still love you, Daddy.”

Guthrie has built a family of her own. She shares her daughter, Vale, 11, and her son, Charley, 8, with her husband, Michael Feldman, whom she wed in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The University of Arizona (@uarizona)

Guthrie exited the October 16 episode of Today early to travel to Tucson for the story, but not before fangirling over Richard Gere‘s appearance on the show. She managed to stay for Gere’s interview with Craig Melvin, as her flight was delayed.

Gere, for his part, told Guthrie to “call me” after she watched his new documentary, Wisdom of Happiness. “We’ll give her [my] number ‘cause I want to hear what you have to say,” he stated.

Today, Weekdays, 7/8c, NBC