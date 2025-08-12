Savannah Guthrie worked hard and played hard during her college days.

The Today hosts reflected on their college social groups following a segment about the popularity of sorority recruitment on TikTok on the show’s Tuesday, August 12, episode. Al Roker, for his part, said he was a part of the “nerds” in both high school and college.

“Well, that doesn’t matter. You find your people,” Guthrie told her cohost before making a shocking confession about her own college social group. “Mine were the underage drinker crew, the fake ID crew,” she revealed.

Craig Melvin chimed in, noting that Guthrie was also a part of the “smokers.” After getting some laughs from her colleagues, Guthrie stopped herself from sharing any more about her college friend groups out of fear that some smaller sets of ears would be listening.

“My kids could be watching,” she remarked. Guthrie shares her 10-year-old daughter, Vale, and her 8-year-old son, Charley, with her husband, Michael Feldman.

Before joining Today in 2011, Guthrie earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona in 1993. She later earned her law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center in 2002.

Guthrie returned to Georgetown in 2023 to deliver the commencement speech to that year’s graduates. “If you do see my old self walking around somewhere today, this was what I was thinking you could tell her: Don’t worry so much. Don’t sweat every tiny thing like it’s the ultimate end-all, be-all thing,” she said in her speech. “Tell her: It’s good to have a plan, but it’s also good to take it, rip it up, and do something wild and daring, even if it feels like you’re taking everything you’ve worked so hard for and lighting it on fire.”

Referencing lyrics from Taylor Swift‘s song “Anti-Hero,” she added, “Tell her, ‘It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.'”

Guthrie spilled more details about her teenage years in an April 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I was kind of a loser, undermotivated — I’m serious — I ditched a lot of class,” she said of her high school self.

When asked by Roker if she was “goth” as a teen, Guthrie explained, “Some days I was goth when I borrowed my sister’s clothes, and then other days I was just, like … we were really into wearing boxer shorts back then. I would ditch class all the time to go and smoke cigarettes at Carl’s Jr. It was the ’80s, you know.”

