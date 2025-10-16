Savannah Guthrie Hopelessly Fangirls Over Richard Gere on ‘Today’

Paige Strout
Comments
Richard Gere and Savannah Guthrie on the October 16, 2025, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
NBC

Savannah Guthrie‘s morning got off to a great start on the Thursday, October 16, episode of Today thanks to Richard Gere.

Guthrie was so excited about the actor’s appearance on the NBC morning show that she invited him to join the cast on the Studio 1A couch for Thursday’s “PopStart” segment. “It’s hard for Savannah to keep her concentration right now,” Craig Melvin joked before Guthrie told Gere to “come and sit down.”

Guthrie grinned from ear to ear as Gere walked over and sat directly next to her. “Remember when Craig was sweating earlier?” Carson Daly quipped, to which Dylan Dreyer added, “Now Savannah’s sweating.”

While Guthrie jokingly fanned herself, Gere expressed his disappointment that the Today coanchor had to leave the episode early. “I can’t believe it,” he stated. Guthrie noted that she would be traveling to her hometown of Tucson, Arizona, to film an upcoming story for Today.

“Sorry [Carson], but we haven’t seen each other in a while,” Guthrie said, apologizing for delaying Daly’s “PopStart” report.

Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Richard Gere, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Carson Daly on the October 16, 2025, episode of NBC's 'Today.'

NBC

Jenna Bush Hager went on to ask Gere, “Did you come here for her? You came for Savannah?” He replied, “Yes. And I said, ‘Well, at least I’m gonna come over and sit with her for a second before she leaves for Tucson, her hometown.”

Guthrie ultimately stuck around for Melvin’s interview with Gere, during which the Pretty Woman star discussed his new documentary about the Dalai Lama, titled Wisdom of Happiness.

“Richard Gere, thank you for being here,” Guthrie said at the end of the interview, and he thanked her back. “The flight was delayed. We won’t name the airline. But you know what? I have, now, something to watch on the flight, and I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Gere told Guthrie to “call me” after she watched the film, and even offered her his phone number. “We’ll give her [my] number ‘cause I want to hear what you have to say,” he said.

Guthrie has chatted with Gere on Today several times over the years. “I’ve been doing my research on you…” Guthrie began during their September 2015 interview before he interrupted her by stating, “I’m sorry. I’m really sorry. Honestly, I really am sorry.”

Gere returned to Today in November 2024 to talk to Guthrie about his TV show The Agency. The interview made headlines, as he gave Guthrie the middle finger after a clip from the series was shown. A surprised Guthrie quickly swatted his hand down with her notes.

“Oh, sorry. But that’s what I did in the piece,” Gere explained, to which she replied, “You just did an obscene gesture on this family morning show. I’m bleeping you.”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC

Richard Gere

Savannah Guthrie




